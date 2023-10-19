Of Vera Martinella

Experts meeting in Madrid call for limitations on fine particles. New data presented on the link between pollution and cancer, not just lung cancer

Cancer cases in Europe are on the rise and smog is also among the culprits. New data on the link between tumors and air pollutants will be presented during annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (Esmo, European Society for Medical Oncology), organized in Madrid from 20 to 24 October, from which experts return to ask the EU institutions for more restrictive legislation for citizens’ exposure to harmful substances in the air. A very strong reminder from Esmo had already arrived from the 2022 conference following the results of a British study which indicated that pollution favors the onset of lung cancer, especially in those who have never smoked. This year a French research highlights further risks for breast cancer He says Jean-Yves Blay, director of Public Policy Esmo. During 2023, experts have repeatedly requested the attention of theEuropean Union on the need and urgency of taking measures to promote clean airas an essential step to prevent lung cancers (but not only), lowering the annual limit of fine dust (PM 2.5 particulate matter) by 2030 from the current 25 micrograms per cubic meter of air to 5, as suggested by the WHO air quality guidelines.

Smog and breast cancer Exposure to air pollution, carcinogenic substances in the workplace, radon and passive smoking are responsible, overall, for 10% of cancer cases in Europe Blay points out. According to the results of a French study presented to Esmo, women who live and work in areas with high levels of fine particles run a greater risk of developing breast cancer than those residing in less polluted areas. Researchers at the Lyon Cancer Center compared data on 2,419 breast cancer patients with those of 2,984 healthy women between 1990 and 2011 – he explains Giuseppe Curigliano, professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Milan -. They thus found that the risk of breast cancer increases by 28% as PM 2.5 increases in more polluted urban areas compared to rural ones. Of course, confirmation is needed, but according to the authors these very small polluting particles manage to penetrate very deeply into the lungs, reach the bloodstream and from there are transported and absorbed by the breast tissues. See also Covid Italy, cases and deaths decreasing in the last week

Five out of 100 cancer cases are due to where we live Unfortunately, the fact that tumors were among the many health damages caused by smog is not news – he recalls Massimo Di Maio, national secretary of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) -: since 2013, air pollution in general and atmospheric particulate matter (i.e. the so-called fine particles) have been cataloged among the certain carcinogens for human beings by the highest authority on the subject, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (Iarc) of Lyon , the agency of the World Health Organization (WHO). And we know theirs greater effect in smokers, who already have a respiratory system severely weakened and damaged by tobacco, but a growing number of studies document this damage (which in some cases can be heavy) even in people who have never touched a cigarette. Environmental pollution (particularly atmospheric pollution) includes various carcinogenic substances coming from human activities (vehicular traffic, industries, domestic heating) or from natural sources (ionizing radiation, ultraviolet rays) and it is estimated that in Italy it is responsible for approximately 5 cases of cancer out of 100. In countries where pollution levels are much higher this share can exceed 10%. See also Satisfy Your Cravings with Habanero Beef Jerky's Zesty Flavor Explosion

Pollution, cancer and deaths Global statistics say that the smog responsible for over 250 thousand deaths from lung adenocarcinoma every year in the world, in addition to millions of deaths from other pathologies. The WHO considers one third of premature deaths due to heart attacks or strokes, respiratory diseases and lung tumors to be directly attributable to air pollutants, explains Di Maio, director of the 1U Medical Oncology of the Citt della Salute e della Scienza University Hospital, a hospital Molinette of Turin. A worrying fact also in light of the latest Air Quality Report document (February 2023) edited by the European Environment Agency in which Italy remains among the most polluted European countries: if the estimates of premature deaths from PM2.5 went from 58,600 in 2016 to just 28,900 in 2020 for Germany, for Italy, however, they went from 58,600 to 52,300 premature deaths. In addition to lung cancer, various studies have revealed a link, yet to be confirmed, between polluted air and neoplasms of the head and neck (mouth, nose, throat), bladder, skin and prostate – adds Giuseppe Curigliano, member of the Aiom board and responsible for the Esmo guidelines -. So far, research has focused on the fact that pollutants in the air can cause DNA mutations which, over time, favor the onset of lung cancer, but recently the possible role of a different mechanism has also emerged: there are studies that document how chronic inflammation caused by fine dust plays a key role. See also Toniolo: “Rheumatoid arthritis has a high social cost. There is an undeclared 70% that nobody considers”

Prevent lung cancer Lung cancer is still the deadliest cancer in Italy today, 85% of cases due to tobaccoeven if one case in five concerns non-smokers. Every day in Italy around 115 people discover they have lung cancerfor a total of almost 44 thousand new cases recorded in 2022: today it is the second most frequent neoplasm in men and the third in women. It remains a fearsome big killer because more than 70% of patients are diagnosed late, when the disease is already in an advanced stage and the chances of recovery are unfortunately reduced, even if scientific research has made important progress in recent years. The tumor, in fact, does not show obvious signs of its presence at its onset and when it does it has generally already progressed to the metastatic phase. Precisely to increase the chances of arriving at one early diagnosis Over the past decade, many studies have evaluated the use of periodic checks with spiral CT for those considered most at risk of developing lung cancer: i.e. heavy smokers (current or former) over the age of 50. And today in our country it is possible to participate free of charge in the RISP program (Italian Pulmonary Screening Network), the first lung cancer screening program), launched about a year ago aimed at women and men between 55 and 75 years old, current heavy smokers or former smokers for less than 15 years.