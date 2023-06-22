Diego Sousai

The rise of cancer among millennials is a growing concern as more young people in developed countries are being diagnosed with the disease. The increase in cases in individuals under 50 has led to suggestions of an epidemic.

Data analysis reveals a 22% increase in cancer rates for 25- to 29-year-olds in G20 countries between 1990 and 2019. Researchers are not sure of the exact reasons behind this trend, but they suspect that changes in nutrition, lifestyle and microbiome may play a role. The increase in early-onset cancers has economic, clinical and social implications, necessitating further research and possible adjustments in screening programs.

The Financial Times analysis of data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine shows that, over the past three decades, cancer rates in the G20 group of industrialized nations have increased most rapidly among those aged 25 to 29 age. than any other age group – by 22% between 1990 and 2019. Rates for 20- to 34-year-olds in these countries are now at their highest level in 30 years.

In contrast, cases in older age groups – those over 75 years old – have declined from their peak around the year 2005.

Researchers don’t have a definitive explanation for why people in the prime of life appear to be markedly more vulnerable to the disease than their counterparts in earlier generations.

There may be clues in the types of cancer that afflict young people, researchers believe. Among people aged 15 to 39, cases of colorectal cancer increased by 70% in G20 countries between 1990 and 2019, compared with a 24% increase in all cancers, according to the FT survey.

The analysis produced by the American Cancer Society based on national data on cancer incidence and mortality suggests that this year 13% of colorectal cancer cases and 7% of deaths will occur in people under 50 years of age.

Michelle Mitchell, executive director of Cancer Research UK, or CRUK, cautions that age remains the biggest predictor of cancer risk, with around 90% of all cancers affecting people aged over 50 and half affecting those aged over 75 years.

But the rise of younger age groups is nevertheless “an important change. We need to understand this shift,” she says. CRUK has launched a joint research initiative with the US National Cancer Institute to learn more about the causes of early-onset cancer.

Incidence rates for some cancers have skyrocketed since 1990 for people ages 15 to 39.

The trend has economic, clinical and social implications. For oncology physicians on the front lines, the rise in these cases is becoming an inevitable and worrying aspect of their practice. Shahnawaz Rasheed, the surgeon in charge of Scott’s treatment at Royal Marsden, a renowned London cancer hospital, recalls a two-week period a few years ago when he operated on four women under 40. sportsman in his 30s.

Diagnoses in young adults strike a chord with doctors like Rasheed, deepening his resolve to find answers. “These are people who should just get on with their lives… building careers, raising kids,” he says. “It breaks my heart.”























