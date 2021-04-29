The investigation analyzed remains of six English cemeteries, such as those of the old Cambridge Hospital of St. John the Evangelist shown in the image. Cambridge Archaeological Unit / St John’s College

Many of those who lived in the Middle Ages had cancer. In a work that uses modern imaging techniques, British researchers have detected several cases of metastasis in the bones buried in various medieval cemeteries. Extrapolating their finding, they estimate that up to 14% of the population may have had a tumor. The percentage is much higher than previously believed, but it is still far from the current prevalence, which is up to four times higher. The research then confirms that cancer has always been there, but it is aspects of modern society that have made it so ubiquitous.

The anthropologist from the University of Cambridge (UK) Piers Mitchell studies the past through disease (paleopathology). He also questions the seriousness of the scoliosis of the English King Richard III as he dismantles the healthy image of imperial Rome by studying its latrines. Now, accompanied by archaeologists and radiologists, he has investigated the relevance of cancer in medieval England. “We designed this study to investigate it in the days when modern carcinogens (such as tobacco and industrial pollution) had not yet arrived,” he says.

The authors of the research, published in the scientific journal Cancer, studied the skeletal remains of 146 people buried in six cemeteries in the Cambridge area. They were particularly interested in the spine, the femurs, and the pelvis. “Most cancers form in soft organ tissue that was degraded long ago in medieval remains,” recalls Mitchell. In addition, “only some cancers spread to the bones and, of these, only a few are visible on their surface, so we look for signs of malignancy within the bone,” he adds.

They used X-rays and computed tomography (CT) to detect signs of bone metastasis. “This imaging technique allows us to see the growth of the cancer within the marrow, to which the metastasis extends from soft tissue tumors, such as lung, breast, prostate and so on”, highlights the British paleopathologist. They found traces of cancer in five of those analyzed, mostly in the pelvis. One could suffer from some type of lymphoma, since it had small lesions throughout the skeleton. This represents a percentage of the sample of 3.5%.

3.5% of cancers does not seem like much, in fact it is in line with what was believed about the incidence of cancer before the contemporary era. But the authors of the work apply a series of calculations based on the current situation and greatly increase the real incidence. Thus, CT only detects 75% of bone metastases, so the true proportion of affected people should be around 4.7%. Furthermore, only between a third and a half of cancers end up spreading to the bone, so depending on the first or second figure, the prevalence of cancer in the Middle Ages would be between 9% and 14%. On the other hand, the absence of children in the sample and of women among the remains with detected tumors would indicate that the percentage could be higher.

Until now, the main causes of mortality of medieval humans were war, malnutrition and, among diseases, dysentery or plague. Jenna Dittmar, co-author of the study, says in a note that now “cancer must be added as one of the main diseases that afflicted medieval people.”

The image shows one of the vertebrae recovered from medieval cemeteries with a lytic metastasis indicated by an arrow. Jenna dittmar

The paleopathologist from Flinders University (Australia) Francesco Galassi recalls that cancer has accompanied humans in their evolution, as recent findings confirm. “But it was not as frequent as it is today because it is a typically elderly disease and people used to die before.” Regarding its treatment, Galassi comments that “superficial and benign cases were treated by cautery and excision, but serious, ulcerated and massive cases were considered incurable”, says this researcher not related to this study.

Beyond a history lesson, Mitchell and his colleagues wanted to highlight the relevance of modern carcinogens to the tremendous weight that cancer carries in today’s society. In the United Kingdom, as in Spain, the prevalence of cancer ranges between 40% and 50%, which quadruples and more the incidence in the Middle Ages.

For the president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology Álvaro Rodríguez-Lescure, it is clear that the increase in life expectancy compared to the Middle Ages explains a large part of the increase in cancers. Other factors, such as genetics or bad luck during cell replication, have always been there. “But there are other sociocultural ones, such as smoking, pollution, obesity …” that were already in the past. And, on which he adds: “we can influence, they are modifiable”.

