“The idea behind Cancer Driver Interception is to be able to identify predisposition even when you are completely healthy in order to avoid cancer”. With these declarations, Adriana Albini, collaborator of the IEO scientific directorate of Milan and world coordinator of the Working Group on Cancer Prevention of the Aacr, spoke on the sidelines of the national conference promoted by CNEL, the Aiom Foundation and the Bioscience Foundation, in Rome, to launch an appeal on raising awareness and reducing the burden of cancer, through an innovative prevention methodology.