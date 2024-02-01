40% of cancer cases can be avoided by following healthy lifestyles: no smoking, correct diet and constant physical activity. Among chronic diseases, cancer is the one that can benefit most from primary prevention, as demonstrated by hundreds of scientific studies. And as the specialists of the Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) and the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, who met today at the dicastery, in the headquarters in via Ribotta in Rome, remarked today.

Oncology prevention also means compliance with screening and vaccination against the HPV virus, which can lead to the eradication of HPV-related cancers. And information campaigns must reach the greatest number of citizens of all ages, starting from the youngest. “We are convinced that only thanks to a strong collaboration with the institutions can prevention messages be transmitted to all citizens – say Francesco Perrone, president of Aiom, and Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation – Reducing the burden of disease is a duty for a scientific company like Aiom. We must increasingly commit ourselves so that prevention becomes, also through collaboration with family doctors, a daily tool starting from school desks, to have healthy adults”.

“As director general of Prevention and under the impetus of Minister Schillaci – explains Vaia – I am particularly involved in this activity and I see with great favor the development of collaborations with scientific societies such as Aiom, because tumors represent one of the great health issues public. Today, thanks to new therapies, it is possible to make the disease chronic and, in some cases, to achieve recovery. However, it is essential, precisely due to the constant increase in new diagnoses, to try to intervene at all levels to avoid the development of the disease. collaboration between Aiom and the general directorate of Prevention of the Ministry of Health will develop in the next few weeks with campaigns and concrete activities that will involve the entire population”. In Italy, in 2023, an estimated 395,000 new cancer diagnoses have been made. In the post-pandemic period we are witnessing a wave of cases, if we consider that, in three years, the increase was 18,400 diagnoses (there were 376,600 in 2020).