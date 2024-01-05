More complications for FC Barcelona. Five minutes into the game that Xavi's team played yesterday against Las Palmas, corresponding to matchday 19 of LaLiga, Joao Cancelo had a ball dispute with Perrone, and in the collision he ended up hurting his left leg, which that finally ended his party.
The Portuguese defender tried to continue on the field, but it was not possible for him to support his leg fluidly, so he was forced to be replaced by his teammate Christensen. In the absence of a statement from the Blaugrana team assessing the injury, this is what we know about Cancelo's condition and the games in which he might not be available for his team, in some important weeks for Xavi Hernández's team.
What injury does Joao Cancelo have?
The gesture that Cancelo made when trying to contest that ball did not bode well, and finally the bad feelings were confirmed in the form of an injury. FC Barcelona has not yet commented on the matter, although its coach, Xavi Hernández, recounted his first feelings in the press conference after the match:
“Joao Cancelo's knee is affected. At first it doesn't seem serious, we will see the tests tomorrow,” said the Spanish coach.
How long will Joao Cancelo be out?
It is still too early to know how long the Portuguese defender will be off the pitch, so we will have to wait for the official statement from FC Barcelona to know the exact extent of the injury and the time the Blaugrana club player will be out.
What games will Joao Cancelo miss?
Xavi's Barcelona faces momentous weeks for the future of the season, with several games in which important competitions are played for the club, because we will have to be attentive to the extent of Cancelo's injury, since it is a capital player for the Spanish coach's plans.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Barbastro
|
January 7th
|
Copa del Rey
|
Osasuna
|
January 11
|
Spain Supercup
|
*To be confirmed
|
January 14
|
Spain Supercup
|
Real Betis
|
January 21st
|
The league
