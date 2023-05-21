Joao Cancelo was born on May 27, 1994 in Barreiro (Portugal). In 2017-18 he played for Inter, the following year for Juve: 51 appearances in Serie A. The big teams want him, but then they get rid of him. Sometimes for economic reasons, other times… not. The fate of Joao Cancelo, a Portuguese winger with a past at Inter and Juventus, is strange.