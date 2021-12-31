Shortly before eleven o’clock on Thursday night, local time, Joao Cancelo published a complaint on social networks. Four individuals entered the Portuguese home while the soccer player was with his family. In the image you can see wounds on the jaw and forehead. “Unfortunately today I suffered an assault”, wrote Cancello on Instagram.

“Four cowards have hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all our jewelry and leave my face in this state ”. “Family is the most important thing to me, and luckily today they are all fine. This is just one more obstacle in my life, I will overcome it ”.

Manchester City immediately wanted to support their footballer: “We are dismayed that Joao Cancelo and his family have been subjected to a robbery at their home tonight during which Joao was also attacked, “wrote the club’s official Twitter account.

It is not the first time that Premier League players have suffered assaults of this type. Özil and Kolasinac experienced an unpleasant one at a gas station in which the side offered resistance. In recent months, players like Fabinho, Mahrez, Dele Alli and Harry Kane have also been victims of these unpleasant episodes. It was even known that he was behind a Chilean band of thieves.