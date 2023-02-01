Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Portuguese international full-back Joao Cancelo categorically denied that Pep Guardiola, the coach of Manchester City, was behind his departure, which surprised many observers, and said that the fact that he moved to Bayern Munich is due to his desire to always play, which has not happened in recent weeks. .

And some press sources claimed that there was a dispute between Cancelo and Guardiola and that they got into a quarrel during one of the exercises, which the Portuguese star completely denied, and he told reporters during his official presentation as a player in Bayern, saying: I had not been playing much in the recent period, and that had an impact on my decision to leave. There was speculation that my relationship with Guardiola was not at its best, but this is unfounded, and I just want to play for longer periods.

Cancelo continued, saying: I want to embark on this new adventure in a club with history, this is a dream for me, I seek to prove my capabilities as a football player and I know very well that the club lives on the championships and titles that it wins every year, and I am also strongly motivated to achieve this because I love success.

When asked if he hoped to stay after the end of the loan period, which ends at the end of the season, Cancelo dodged a direct answer, saying: We have to see what I can offer first during these six months, I want to be clear-headed and clear, and we have to talk about this. It’s at the end of the season.

Joao Cancelo’s 28-year-old contract with Manchester City extends until the summer of 2027, and he played 154 matches with the team in various competitions and won two Premier League championships. The loan contract includes a clause that allows him to be converted into a permanent contract in the event of paying 70 million euros to City next summer.

Goal.com stated that Cancelo is ready for a new start with Bayern in the German Bundesliga, and that the Bavarian got a heavy-caliber loan deal by contracting with one of the best players in his position.