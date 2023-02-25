The Portuguese returns to his move to Germany from City.

His transition from Manchester City to the Bayern Monaco in the winter transfer market session it was undoubtedly surprising. Let’s talk about the loan transfer of João Cancelo who didn’t hesitate to say yes to the Germans after being placed on the bench by Pep Guardhouse.

Just the winger, with a past at Inter and Juventus, speaking to Oh Jogo explained the decision to change the scene: “After the World Cup, Guardiola found a way to play with the winger more inside the pitch and he liked the answers from Aké and Lewis,” he said I cancel which, precisely from this change, had the worst with a series of exclusions. “I respected the choice, because that’s how it should be done, especially in a team with great players.”

Hence the decision to say goodbye to the City and not because of an argument with the manager citizens as was said but for the simple desire to play, be a protagonist and be happy: “A footballer needs to feel important, he wants to play, anyone who says anything else is lying. It’s like Pep says: I have to play to be happy. We talked, it’s It was a conversation, not a discussion and we decided that farewell was the right choice for everyone. Bayern Munich cannot be refused,” explained the Portuguese. See also Mbappé did not start and solved the game by entering as a refresher: PSG 2-1 Nice

