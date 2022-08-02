The new course of Lazio also passes by young people. Like the defender Nicolò Casale and the striker Matteo Cancellieri, both of whom came from Verona. They stood out in the last Hellas championship. Casale, 24, cost 7.5 million (3 more bonuses) Cancellieri, 20, out of 7 million euros (1.5 bonuses): Lazio has invested in their prospects starting from the present, however, trusting to see them at soon protagonists under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri. Cancellieri will play with the shirt number 11, Casale with the 15.

Perspectives

–

The two signings were presented by ds Igli Tare who underlined how Casale has been followed since last season. “For me it is a very important transfer, two years ago I was playing in Serie B (Empoli, ed) – he said -. I still have to prove a lot. I’m a wild card, I can cover all defense roles. Going from a five-element set-up to one to four elements makes a difference, I will have to adapt as soon as possible. The idea last year was to mark the man across the board. This year it’s quite the opposite. Sarri wanted me strongly. In addition to Lazio which is a great club: I also thought about the defenders that Sarri had and all this pushed me to come here ”. Cancellieri returns to Rome after growing up in the Giallorossi nursery. His return to the capital, on the Lazio side, has an important implication, with a special dedication: “I hope to repeat what, in my small way, I did in Verona. Being here and wearing this shirt makes me think of Daniel Guerini every day, we were children when we met, I’m here for him too ”. Daniel, star of the biancoceleste Primavera, died in March 2021 at the age of 19 in a tragic car accident. Chancellors, ever since he arrived, have often remembered this. “Those years in the Giallorossi have nothing to do with what I’m living now. The derby? I’ll hear it as a Lazio player.” Sarri is transforming him from a winger into a central striker, as deputy Immobile. “Learning another role does not make me fear. In front of me I have a player like Ciro Immobile who inspires me a lot. I’m trying to steal everything from him, it’s a separate role as he does. For me it is an important opportunity “. On Cancellieri Tare explained:” Personally I follow him since years, it is a great blow for Lazio “.