07/09/2023

The Federal Court of Auditors decided to file a representation that dealt with alleged irregularities in vehicle lease contracts with resources from the Open University of Brazil program sent to the Federal University of Santa Catarina. The decision was given on Tuesday, the 4th, almost six years after Operation Ouvidos Moucos was opened to investigate suspicions of deviations in transfers from the UAB to the federal government of Santa Catarina.

Launched in 2017, Ouvidos Moucos had as its main target the then rector of UFSC Luis Carlos Cancellier Olivo, who committed suicide. The death cast suspicion on the role of the Federal Police in the case. After the TCU’s decision, Justice Minister Flávio Dino announced that he will ‘adopt the appropriate measures in the face of possible abuses and irregularities in the conduct of federal public agents’.

Dino did not mention any names, but the main agent who worked at Ouvidos Moucos was delegate Erika Marena. She was the subject of a criminal complaint filed by Cancellier’s family. In 2017, an investigation by the Internal Affairs of the PF on the conduct of the delegate concluded that there was no irregularity in the procedures adopted in the Operation.

In January, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva blamed members of Operation Lava Jato for Cancellier’s death. The petista said that the former dean was targeted by a team that sought to punish before investigating.

At TCU, the filing that took place this week was determined by the First Panel of TCU in the wake of a lawsuit filed in July 2019. The University was informed about the decision on Friday, 7th. . The judgment does not detail the reasons for the filing.

At the center of TCU’s representation, the Open University of Brazil program was instituted in 2006 by the federal government to train public school teachers in remote and poor regions in the interior of the country. Eleven years later, alleged deviations in Distance Education courses offered by the program at UFSC came under the crosshairs of Operation Ouvidos Moucos.

The offensive, opened by the Federal Police in September 2017, arrested the dean of the Santa Catarina university Luis Carlos Cancellier Olivo. Less than a month after the Operation, he was found dead in a mall in the center of Florianópolis. In his pocket, there was a note that said: “I decreed my death on the day of my arrest by the Federal Police”.

In November 2019 – four months after bringing the now filed representation to the TCU – the Federal Public Ministry filed a complaint in the wake of the Operation, focusing on expenses related to the leasing of vehicles with a driver paid via the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa e Extension Universitária (Fapeu ), linked to the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC).























