Thanks to the report by Jason Schreier published on the pages of Bloomberg, new, alleged, details have emerged on Paybackit Destiny spin-off which seems to have been cancelled by Bungie and which, according to the journalist’s sources, would have taken partly inspired by Genshin Impact and Warfame.
If you’re already picturing some sort of anime-style Destiny with waifus and gacha mechanics, you’re probably wrong. The report instead talks about a third-person spin-off (where Destiny is an FPS), which “would have allowed players to use characters from the franchise to explore a wide world and collaborate with each other to Defeat monsters and complete puzzles“, borrowing some elements from the two aforementioned games, let’s say in particular with regards to exploration.
Payback was reportedly cancelled two months ago
While some rumors in the past described Payback as a full-fledged sequel to Destiny 2, Schreier’s sources instead say that it would “depart significantly from the previous two games and feel more like a spinoff.”
We’ll never know for sure, as, as multiple sources have previously reported, Schreier said that Bungie scrapped the project about two months ago in order to prioritize Bungie’s larger games, with the Payback team relocated to Marathon, which is slated for release in 2025.
From the same report we also learn that within Bungie there is currently optimism for the future of Destiny 2 following the launch of the Final Form expansion in June.
