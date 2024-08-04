Thanks to the report by Jason Schreier published on the pages of Bloomberg, new, alleged, details have emerged on Paybackit Destiny spin-off which seems to have been cancelled by Bungie and which, according to the journalist’s sources, would have taken partly inspired by Genshin Impact and Warfame.

If you’re already picturing some sort of anime-style Destiny with waifus and gacha mechanics, you’re probably wrong. The report instead talks about a third-person spin-off (where Destiny is an FPS), which “would have allowed players to use characters from the franchise to explore a wide world and collaborate with each other to Defeat monsters and complete puzzles“, borrowing some elements from the two aforementioned games, let’s say in particular with regards to exploration.