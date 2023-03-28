Is this the most frustrating plot of “At the bottom there is room”? Fans had warned that if the DNA test came back positive, they would stop watching the América TV series. And it is that the followers of Peruvian fiction can’t stand Kimberly anymore and they think it’s ridiculous to make Dalila intervene to manipulate the result, which finally pointed out that Jimmy was the father of the supposed baby. Now that Charo and Alessia have been completely fooled, it seems there is no one else who can get in the way of the villains. What did the angry fans say?

Fans of “AFHS” do not want to continue watching the series

The reactions have been forceful and clear. The followers of “Al fondo hay sitio” do not agree with the script by Gigio Aranda and consider the plot of the false baby to be the worst. “Officially, due to mental health, I stop watching ‘There’s Room in the Back’ until the Kimberly hoax is over”pointed out a user on social networks.

That the doctor is Kimberly’s dad didn’t sit well with many “AFHS” fans. Photo: Twitter See also The Community signs peace with the residences after the changes in Social Policy

Fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” ask for a change of scriptwriters. Photo: Twitter

It is enough to enter Twitter to find a long list of comments that criticize episode 184 of “AFHS” and the vast majority agree that “the series died” and that it would be better “that Efraín Aguilar returns” to get season 10 on track. As if that weren’t enough, now that Alessia seems to have hit rock bottom, fans are also concerned that there is no hope for her and Jimmy anymore.

The harshest comments against “AFHS”

The frustration of the fans did not let up the script by Gigio Aranda, who has received some insults in networks for the chapter on Jimmy’s DNA test. Next, we leave you the harshest comments against “In the background there is room”.

That the doctor is Kimberly’s dad didn’t sit well with many “AFHS” fans. Photo: Twitter

Fans of “There is room at the bottom” did not forgive the episode. Photo: Twitter See also “AFHS 2023″: what did Joel give 'Maca' and why is it a nod to Fernanda de las Casas?