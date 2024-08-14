Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Cancellations | The headliner of the Blockfest festival canceled his gig

August 14, 2024
August 14, 2024
in World Europe
Cancellations | The headliner of the Blockfest festival canceled his gig
Blockfest will take place in Tampere this coming weekend.

American rap artist Chief Keef is canceling his participation in Blockfests, according to the festival’s Instagram account.

Chief Keef was the main performer of the festival and, according to the Blockfest website, “one of the most wanted Blockfest artists of the year”.

In an Instagram post We apologize for the situation and explain the reason for the cancellation:

“We are deeply disappointed and sorry for this situation. Although the artist himself was willing to come until the last moment, he did not receive the necessary documents in time, and we were informed of the cancellation a moment ago.”

Blockfest will take place in Tampere on Friday 16–Saturday 17 August.


