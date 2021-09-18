His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (34) of 2021 regarding the Dubai International Arbitration Centre, which stipulated the abolition of the Emirates Maritime Arbitration Center and the The Dubai International Financial Center Arbitration Institution” and the integration of their competencies and powers into the “Dubai International Arbitration Center” established by Decree No. (10) of 2004, a non-governmental, non-profit center enjoying legal personality and financial and administrative independence, as of the date of publication of the decree in the Official Gazette.

The decree, which comes in line with the objectives of raising the efficiency of the various vital sectors in the Emirate of Dubai and enhancing the elements of excellence for the environment that supports the community and its business activities, stipulated the transfer of ownership of real estate, movables, assets and funds belonging to the canceled arbitration centers, as well as employees to be transferred, financial allocations, and lists of arbitrators and conciliation mediators. The experts registered in the canceled arbitration centers, as well as the membership of their affiliated persons, provided that their registration and membership continue with the same conditions, procedures and fees approved at those centers until the expiry of the period of registration or membership, and that the approved conditions, procedures and fees shall be applied to them upon renewal by the Dubai Center Board of Directors. , provided that it replaces the abolished arbitration centers in all their rights and obligations.

In accordance with the decree, all agreements concluded on the date of enforcement of this decree by resorting to arbitration in the canceled arbitration centers are valid and enforceable, and the Dubai International Arbitration Center replaces these centers in considering and adjudicating disputes arising from those agreements, unless the parties agree otherwise, as stipulated in the That the arbitral tribunals and committees formed on the date of enforcement of this decree at the abolished arbitration centers and the Dubai International Arbitration Center continue to consider and decide all arbitration cases before them without interruption and in accordance with the rules and procedures adopted by them in this regard, unless the arbitration parties agree otherwise, provided that the arbitration center undertakes Dubai International Arbitration and its administrative body are responsible for overseeing these cases.

Both the “Dubai Courts” and the “Dubai International Financial Center Courts” continue to consider the claims, requests and appeals related to any judgment or procedure of the arbitration procedures issued by the arbitral tribunals at the Dubai International Arbitration Center and the canceled arbitration centers, in accordance with the procedures and standards in force.

Decree No. (34) of 2021 replaces Decree No. (10) of 2004 establishing the Dubai International Arbitration Centre, and any provision in any other legislation is repealed to the extent that it contradicts the provisions of this decree.. The arbitration and conciliation rules in force at arbitration centers shall continue to be in force. The canceled and the arbitration and conciliation rules in force at the Dubai International Arbitration Center, to the extent that they do not conflict with the provisions of Decree (34) of 2021 and the statute appended to it, until the adoption of the arbitration and conciliation rules of the Dubai International Arbitration Center by the Board of Directors of the Center, while obligating The concentrated decree to reconcile his status within a period not exceeding (6) six months from the date of its enforcement.

The Statute of the Dubai International Arbitration Center, annexed to the decree, defines the center’s objectives, competencies and organizational structure, which consists of three organizational levels: the Board of Directors, an arbitration court that will be formed according to the new system, in addition to the center’s administrative body.

The statute detailed the objectives that the Dubai International Arbitration Center will work to achieve, the most important of which is the consolidation of Dubai’s position as a reliable global center for dispute resolution through alternative means other than the judiciary, and the strengthening of the center’s position as one of the best options for resolving disputes efficiently and effectively by following the best international practices, as well as encouraging Resorting to alternative means for settling disputes, in a manner that serves the financial and business community in the Emirate.

With regard to the tasks and competencies of the center mentioned in its statute, they included resolving disputes through alternative means, coordination and cooperation, and concluding agreements and memoranda of understanding with specialized arbitration institutions and centers at the regional and international levels, in a way that enables the center to achieve its objectives, as well as concluding memoranda of understanding with courts and The competent authority in the Emirate and abroad on issues related to the implementation of arbitral judgments and decisions issued by the arbitral tribunals at the Centre, in addition to spreading awareness about alternative means of dispute settlement, establishing a register of affiliation to the Centre’s membership, and providing arbitration and conciliation rules and regulations governing alternative means of dispute settlement in different languages.

The statute of the Dubai International Arbitration Center defines the rules for forming the center’s board of directors, the term of membership, in addition to defining the board’s terms of reference and the mechanism for holding its meetings.

The center’s statute included the formation of an arbitration court consisting of a president and his deputy, and a number of members with arbitration expertise and recognized competencies locally and internationally, their number does not exceed thirteen members, including the president and his deputy, and they are appointed by a decision of the center’s board of directors, and the term of membership is in The court is for four years, not extendable, while the system clarifies the jurisdiction of the arbitration court, the mechanism for holding its meetings, and the powers of its formation of permanent or temporary sub-committees.

The statute of the Dubai International Arbitration Center also detailed the competencies of its administrative body, including the tasks and powers of the executive director, as well as the tasks of the administrative body, which it implements under the supervision of the executive director.

The system also detailed the financial resources of the center and its financial year, in addition to a set of final provisions, including the basis for joining the lists of arbitrators, conciliation mediators and experts, and the requirements for membership in the center.



