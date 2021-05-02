NAfter the official postponement of the Palestinian parliamentary elections by President Mahmud Abbas, his spokesman confirmed on Sunday that he now wants to initiate a government of national unity. To do this, speak to “all political groups”. He said that the Jerusalem issue that gave rise to the cancellation was a political, not an electoral matter.

Abbas said on Thursday that the parliamentary elections, which were actually scheduled for May 22, would “be postponed until it is guaranteed that Jerusalem and its people will take part”. Israel has never officially approved the fact that Palestinians can vote in Israel-occupied East Jerusalem, but according to international law it does not have to do so formally, but merely allow elections.

For example, the justification formulated by Abbas for postponing the election could also push a new point in time ad ultimo. At the time, this may have been in the interests of Israel and the United States, which had officially remained silent about the election. Meanwhile, concerns had arisen about the Islamist Hamas party gaining influence in the West Bank.

Could Abbas have found another way?

Abbas canceled the election the day before the election campaign officially began. His reasoning for postponing the election because of Jerusalem offers political justification. East Jerusalem is one of the so-called final status issues for a two-state settlement, which according to the formally still valid Oslo agreements are only to be resolved in bilateral negotiations.

FAZ Frühdenker – The newsletter for Germany Weekdays at 6.30 a.m. SIGN IN

The Palestinian leadership has long criticized the fact that Israel is gradually trying to unilaterally resolve issues of final status such as Jerusalem, and is therefore sticking to the fact that it cannot formally accept any change to Jerusalem’s status. Even if another way of voting could have been found, if the East Jerusalem Palestinians could have voted in other places or in the offices of the United Nations – and not, as stipulated in the Oslo Treaty, in post offices – Abbas refused .

At the same time, Abbas’s cancellation of the election is not inconvenient. His own Fatah party has split into three camps. On the one hand, Muhammad Dahlan, who lives in exile in Abu Dhabi and is closely associated with the Emirati Crown Prince, started his own list. Dahlan is said to have targeted the successor to the aged president.

Another challenger from within Fatah is Mustafa Barghouti, who is imprisoned in an Israeli prison, who also wants to become president and whose confidants said that Barghouti has a kind of Mandela solution in mind, as an imprisoned president, to lead his own people into liberation one day. In polls, Barghouti clearly beats President Abbas. Dahlan called the postponement of the election “illegal” and said Abbas “lost his legitimacy more than ten years ago”.

The ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip also criticized the postponement of the election, but stressed that it wanted to enter into a dialogue with the Fatah party. “Hamas attaches great importance to maintaining connections with the international community and would also like to improve its relations with all parties in order to serve the interests of the Palestinian people,” said Politburo chief Ismail Haniyah on Friday.