Christiane Lambert confirms that the Concours général agricole will take place. It is he who allows producers to affix the labels “gold medal”, “silver medal”, “bronze medal” on their products.

“The French are waiting for the farmers, and the farmers need this contact with the French, so we are going to think about alternatives”, said Christiane Lambert, president of the FNSEA, Wednesday October 14 on franceinfo, after the cancellation of the 2021 edition of the Agricultural Show, which was to be held in Paris from February 27 to March 7. “For example, we are going to organize open-air markets in Paris (…) We are also considering events in the provinces”, she explained. And the General Agricultural Competition will take place.

franceinfo: Is this a decision that you understand?

Christiane Lambert: Yes, it is a decision that we understand. We shared it yesterday morning with all the majority agricultural organizations. The health situation takes precedence over everything else. And like many other events, it was reluctantly that we made this decision. But there is behind a huge organizational issue with exhibitors who want to know, especially internationals, especially producers, whether they can be there or not. And for the month of February, what we see today of the health evolution does not allow us to provide all the guarantees. And then, what matters is the safety of the public too. So, this decision, it was difficult to take, we take it reluctantly and we look for solutions and alternatives of contacts with the public.

The Agricultural Show attracts an average of 600,000 visitors each year. It was really impossible to do otherwise, to imagine, for example, a reduced gauge?

No, when you see the images of the Agricultural Show with the strolls, people knocking against each other in the corridors, it is not possible to filter, it would be much too complicated. On the other hand, what we also know is that the French are waiting for the farmers, and the farmers need this contact with the French, so we are going to think about alternatives. For example, we are going to organize open-air markets in Paris with all the barrier rules respected. We are also considering events in the provinces.

And then, also very important, the General Agricultural Competition, the one which brings together products from different territories, cheeses, wines, cold meats, honey, will take place. Christiane Lambert, President of the FNSEA to franceinfo

The 6,000 people of the jury will meet in four French cities. We are in the process of organizing it; because being able to attach the labels “gold medal”, “silver medal”, “bronze medal” on the products, it is very important for the producers. Never have the French asked for so much local products, and we do not want to miss this year. So we are going to organize it, but differently, so that producers and direct sellers, in particular, can find their way around.

How is the agricultural world overcoming the current health and economic crisis?

We are less affected than the hoteliers-restaurateurs or a certain number of event organizers who are completely at a standstill.

The production activity continues but there are big upheavals! When there are no more restaurants open, it’s less fries, less beer, less wine, less cider, less ducks that are eaten, full of products that we are used to eating more at the restaurant than at home. Christiane Lambert

And that resulted in some sectors, which we supported, significant costs. We invite all stakeholders to consume more French products, especially distributors, including home catering which is restarting, I believe that the priority is solidarity to maintain jobs in agriculture and agri-food, it is to focus on French sourcing.