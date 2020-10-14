The general product competition will be maintained, however, but it will not be held in one place because it brings together 6,000 jurors.

The 2021 edition of the Agricultural Show, which was to be held in Paris from February 27 to March 7, is canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic, organizers said on Tuesday (October 13).

“It is death in the soul that an announcement such as this is made”, declared on franceinfo Jean-Luc Poulain, president of the Agricultural Show. But “to commit money today in the instability which the world of events knows in order not to make the show, it would be suicidal”, he explained, while ensuring that the general agricultural product competition would be maintained.

franceinfo: You chose to cancel the show very well in advance, for what reasons?

Jean-Luc Poulain: It is death in the soul that an announcement such as this is made, but for this show, which is the largest show in France, we start to commit a lot of money several weeks and months before. To commit money today in the instability which the world of events knows in order not to make the show, it would be suicidal. And then we see that when certain fairs or shows have been held, not all traders are there, and especially visitors. So today when we are on gauges of 1,000 or even 5,000 people while the agricultural show is 50,000 people minimum on the smallest days, you understand that we are light years away from reality virus and that it did not seem interesting to continue. It is our responsibility towards the health of those who attend the show, but it is also our economic responsibility towards the exhibitors, who are entrepreneurs, who build up stocks, who hire of the world before coming to the show …

How much does the cancellation of the Agricultural Show cost you?

For us, the organizers, this is dramatic. It has already been partial unemployment for several weeks, several months, and then it will be even more unemployment now that the decision has been made.

Are you still going to try to maintain the general agricultural competition?

We will maintain the general agricultural product competition. We are going to make all the necessary efforts for it to take place, taking precautions in particular with regard to the gauge. There are 6,000 jurors, so it won’t be in one place. But it is a necessity for the producers because we realize that there are more and more products each year which come to compete. And then we discover that since the confinement, we have very significantly increased the sales of online products, medal-winning products, which participated in the competition, so it is interesting for us and also for consumers. However, the general agricultural competition for animals will not take place.

Do you still want to organize an event in Paris?

I asked the mayor of Paris if producers could hold several points of sale that week, in the form of markets in Paris. I had a fairly favorable reception from Audrey Pulvar, assistant in charge of this file. So now it remains to be seen how we organize it. We could also increase these points of sale in the provinces.