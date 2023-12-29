Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 20:15

Eletrobras informed in the early evening of this Friday, 29th, that “it is taking all necessary measures to protect its interests”, referring to the cancellation of the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) that would be held this Friday and was canceled by the Court . The objective of the AGE was the incorporation of the subsidiary Furnas into the capital of Eletrobras.

This morning, judge Maria Isabel Gonçalves, from the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, granted an injunction to the Furnas Employees Association (Asef) suspending for 90 days the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) of Eletrobras, scheduled for this Friday, at 2pm.

The injunction is based on a decision last Tuesday, 26, by Minister Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who forwarded to the Conciliation and Arbitration Chamber of the Federal Administration (CCAF) the action in which the President of the Republic , Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, questions the reduction of the Union's voting power in Eletrobras. The decision was made in Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 7385.

According to the judge, “on account of such grounds, the injunction is granted, to determine the suspension of the EGM, for a period of 90 days, which was set by Minister Nunes Marques in ADI 7385, aiming at conciliatory mediation”, informed in your opinion.

Since January 2023, the government has been trying to change clauses in the privatization of Eletrobras, which took place during the Bolsonaro administration, mainly regarding voting power, limited to 10% – while the government owns 47% of the company, if the shares of others are added. public agencies.