After the holidays, all children in Bavaria’s primary and pre-schools receive a 50 euro voucher to purchase the “Seahorse” early swimmer badge.

Munich – The cabinet decided on Tuesday in Munich. On the first day of school or kindergarten, the preschool children and first graders of the school year 2021/22 should receive their vouchers for a swimming course. This is intended to compensate for the swimming courses that were canceled due to the pandemic and to support the children’s ability to swim.

In addition, the state government wants to encourage children to re-join a sports club with a voucher. For all Bavarian primary school students in the school year 2021/2022, for example, the annual fee should be paid for when they join a non-profit sports club. On the first day of school, every elementary school child receives a voucher worth up to 30 euros.

The State Chancellery emphasized that the vouchers not only promote the movement of children, in this way the sports clubs would also be strengthened. The cabinet hopes that the vouchers can be used to sustainably compensate for the decline in membership due to the corona pandemic. (dpa / lby)