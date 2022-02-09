The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it confirmed the decrease in the indicators of the epidemiological situation of the Covid-19 virus in the country, and announced the abolition of restrictions on the absorptive capacity and gradually on all activities and events in the UAE in various Economic, tourist and recreational facilities, shopping centers and means of transportation to reach their maximum by mid-February, and it was also decided to raise the maximum capacity for social events represented in weddings and funerals, and determining the numbers and percentages for them is left to the local level in each emirate, in addition to reducing the safe distance between worshipers in mosques. And places of worship lost to a distance of one meter.

In detail, the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, confirmed that all sectors are working in cooperation with the health sector to their fullest potential through continuous analysis of the epidemiological situation locally and globally, the impact of changes, the development of expected scenarios and immediate response methods, noting that the competent teams are also working on Providing the necessary capabilities for rapid intervention to treat cases, follow up on contacts, provide medical devices, necessary examinations, treatments and vaccinations, and since the health system operates with standard systems that guarantee rapid intervention and qualified medical cadres to deal with changes and developments.

Al Hosani said: “The state has developed plans and programs that rely on scientific facts, and track the development of the virus globally, as the medical sector monitors around the clock the latest developments of the pandemic, and develops solutions to prevent its spread, in order to ensure a healthy and preventive environment and provide health security for all members of society,” pointing to The percentage of those who received the first dose of the total population reached 100%, while the percentage of those who received two doses of the vaccine reached 94.75% of the total approved population census.

She added: “Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing disease and are very effective in preventing severe symptoms, hospitalization, intensive care, and death. Vaccination is also the best way to slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19,” noting However, it was recently announced the availability of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, where vaccination is available in health centers approved by health authorities, as the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for children is licensed for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration and the relevant international and local organizations according to applicable rules and regulations.

And Al Hosani continued: “There is no significant difference in the ingredients for the different Pfizer-Biontech vaccines, but the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years contains a lower dose compared to the vaccine used for older groups, and children receive two basic doses between 21 days apart, and the dose is not recommended. Supporting them: Noting that scientific studies by the relevant global advisory committees demonstrated the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for children, because of their clear benefits in all age groups to limit the spread of the disease and reduce severe complications of the disease, hospital admissions and deaths. caused by COVID-19.

Al-Hosani stressed that societal awareness is the cornerstone in facing the repercussions of the crisis, stressing that the societal responsibility and the pivotal role played by community members to preserve the gains achieved by the state during the crisis, and move forward for sustainable recovery, especially since taking the vaccine does not dispense with adhering to preventive measures. And precautionary measures such as wearing a mask, sterilization, maintaining physical distance, and following other approved protocols for control and control.

For his part, the official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the UAE has provided, since the beginning of the pandemic, a pioneering model in flexible and professional handling of crisis management as a result of cooperation between national agencies and the relevant sectors to highlight the readiness and readiness to face various emergencies and crises, noting. To the sectors of the state continuing to work day and night in order to preserve human health, which is the real wealth for the advancement of society.

Al Dhaheri said: “The concerned sectors in the country are constantly monitoring and evaluating the indicators of the epidemiological situation to develop the necessary plans and procedures to ensure the health and safety of society, and it has recently been noted that the indicators of the epidemiological situation of the Covid-19 virus in the country have decreased compared to vaccination rates and high supporting doses, which have become one of the highest levels globally.” Noting that the remarkable commitment of members of society and their effective contribution to the application of precautionary and preventive measures helped in the continuous decrease in the number of injuries recorded in the country, with a clear decrease in the rates of hospitalization of Covid-19 patients.

He added: “According to the decrease in the indicators of the epidemiological situation of the Covid-19 virus in the country, and in order to enhance the capabilities and measures necessary for recovery, and out of concern for the sustainability of the strategic balance between the various sectors, and in support of the continuation of various activities in the country, we announce today that it was decided to cancel restrictions on the absorptive capacity and gradually on All activities and events in the UAE in various economic, tourist and entertainment facilities, shopping centers and transportation means to reach their maximum by mid-February.

He continued, “It was also decided to raise the maximum capacity for social events represented by weddings and mourning parties, and to leave the determination of the numbers and percentages for them to the local level in each emirate, and it was also decided to reduce the safe distance between worshipers in mosques and places of worship to a distance of one meter, and to monitor the epidemiological situation for a month. Appropriate precautionary measures according to the monitored indicators in terms of maintaining or canceling the safe distance between worshipers.

Al Dhaheri stressed the need to adhere to the green traffic system for the implementation of the fort, and for emergency, crisis and disaster management committees and teams in each emirate to take responsibility for determining the capacity in the emirate, easing and tightening procedures as they see fit, and adjusting the capacity according to data and indicators, noting that the concerned authorities It continues to monitor and periodically review and ensure that all preventive measures are applied, including wearing a mask, ensuring the achievement of a safe physical distance, and controlling violating parties and individuals.

He stressed that the periodic evaluation of decisions and procedures has an important and effective role to ensure that they keep pace with the situation, and to come up with recommendations and supportive measures in a timely manner with cooperation to provide information to members of society in transparency and provide them with developments on a periodic and proactive basis, noting the keenness of all parties in cooperation with the health sector since the beginning of the pandemic to proactively activate A plan for preparedness and preparedness for epidemics, focusing on key data, including qualifying response and monitoring teams, and ensuring the sustainability of infrastructure.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

