The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador has annulled the alleged registration of Christian Zurita in a political movement other than Construye, through which he presented his candidacy for the presidency in the elections to be held next Sunday (20) as a substitute for Fernando Villavicencio, who was assassinated last week. .

This paves the way for Zurita to effectively run in next weekend’s presidential election.

This fact was confirmed this Wednesday (16th) by the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, in a press conference in which she informed that the entity’s plenary session will meet in the evening to analyze Zurita’s possible registration for the August 20 elections, but already signaled that the decision will be positive for the candidate.

This Wednesday, the CNE announced that the Citizen Revolution (RC) movement, led by former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), asked for the challenge of Zurita’s candidacy because he was supposedly affiliated with another political party, which Zurita claimed to be a fake registration with a signature that is not yours.

“The political organization has already been informed of the report, which effectively accepts the nullity of this registration in the political party. This would release the pre-candidate from the impossibility of being qualified as a candidate”, said Atamaint.

Atamaint commented that, in order to proceed with the nullity, a handwriting examination was carried out and the signature was compared with the CNE affiliation files and with Zurita’s identity document.

In addition, he ratified that, even if Zurita’s candidacy is not in order until next Sunday, “all votes cast for this political party, for the positions of the presidential binomial [presidente e

vice]will be assigned to the new candidate”.

Atamaint recalled that, in the February regional elections, Omar Menéndez, candidate for mayor of the city of Puerto López, in the coastal province of Manabí, was murdered six hours before the start of the polls and, in the early hours of the morning, his political organization presented your replacement.

The elections were held in accordance with the law, with the murdered candidate’s photograph on the ballot, and “citizens did not even know who the person who would replace him was”, whose candidacy was confirmed 49 days after the elections, he said.

“The results made him a winner [a título póstumo] and now the person, who is a woman, holds the position of elected mayor”, he reported.

The CNE president said she was certain that Zurita’s candidacy “will be confirmed because the report is clear, it is convincing, it is written by an expert, a graphologist, and there is no doubt that the nullity” requested by Zurita will be accepted.