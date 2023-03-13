Air travelers will once again have to prepare for major delays and cancellations at many airports in Germany on Monday, due to strikes by airport workers.
According to the “Verdi” trade union, Berlin-Brandenburg airport and northern German airports Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen will witness a full-day strike. This is also likely to have an impact on other airports.
The union advised travelers to contact their airlines for information on their flights.
In Hamburg, the strike began on Sunday evening at the start of the night shift at around 10pm (2100 GMT). At the airports of Hanover and Bremen, the strike was announced for 24 hours, starting at midnight.
According to Verdi, it is expected that no passenger planes will be able to take off or land during the day Monday. At the capital’s airport, the strike is scheduled to begin at 0330 am on Monday and continue throughout the day until midnight. About 200 departures have been cancelled. According to the airport, about 27,000 passengers were affected.
