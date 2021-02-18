His first season with SV Werder For Patrick Erras is not going according to plan at all. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old made a conscious decision to move to the Weser and even rejected all teams in England. In the current edition of the club’s own podcasts The injured midfielder looks positively into the future.
Erras has been playing football under professional supervision for almost 14 years. His station in Bremen is only his third club ever. Loyalty is very important to Erras. Although the stronger neighboring club from Amberg would have been a better sporting option, the home-grown kicker stayed with his home club SV Raigering for almost seven years before joining the youth team of 1. FC Nürnberg in 2007.
At the club, Erras matured into a seasoned professional footballer, made his professional debut in 2015, scored his first goal in the 2nd Bundesliga at the age of 20 and promoted to the Bundesliga with his teammates in 2018. In the football club everything is bigger, “there are a lot more spotlights and a lot more cameras”, remembers the 21-time Bundesliga player of his first appearances against Hertha BSC, Borussia Dortmund and Co.
Erras’ performance per team:
But his time in the Bundesliga came to an end quickly and lasted only one year. Most recently, they were just about to be relegated to league three. Thanks to his submission in the eighth minute of stoppage time and the associated 1: 3 connection goal, the Franks just managed to stay in the relegation against Ingolstadt last season. Erras could never have forgiven himself for a descent with “his” FCN in the third division, he says in the podcast.
Now Erras is trying again in the Bundesliga – since summer 2020 at Werder Bremen. His start in Bremen leaves a lot to be desired, but is mainly due to his bad luck with injuries (first thigh, now hip flexor). With head coach Florian Kohfeldt he is by no means written off. However, it remains questionable whether there will be enough for one mission this season. Nevertheless, the 1.96 meter tall midfielder is doing great in Bremen: “My wife, my daughter and I feel very much at home here. The city is simply great for living.”
In the future, it should also work out sportily. Players like Kevin Möhwald or Fin Bartels also had initial difficulties with Grün-Weiß. So he doesn’t worry in any way. He doesn’t regret his step to Werder. “I really want to show that I can play football and that I belong in the team,” said Erras, looking forward to the future.
For a glorious future in a green and white shirt, Erras has even blocked some offers from England’s second division. “It was my little dream to play in England. There were interesting, quite specific inquiries from the championship. But then Werder Bremen came from the Bundesliga. I really wanted to go there,” reveals Erras, who moved to Blackburn Rovers had flirted.