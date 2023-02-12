On Sunday, Air New Zealand said it had canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland until midday on Tuesday, as well as several international flights, according to the official New Zealand News Agency.

The company indicated that some international lines will continue to operate, although flights may need to be diverted from Auckland.

The company also canceled domestic flights to and from the cities of Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo.

Hurricane Gabriel has already affected the northern part of New Zealand today, and rain is expected in Auckland on Monday, with a level of up to 250 millimeters, and wind gusts of 130 kilometers per hour, or about 80 miles per hour, are also expected.

The Meteorological Authority, Met Service, said that it expects a major and important weather-related event, accompanied by heavy rains, strong winds and strong waves.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hepkins sent a message to residents across New Zealand that they should take weather warnings seriously and make sure to follow locally issued guidance.