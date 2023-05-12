The Fujairah Court of Appeal canceled a judgment fining a Gulf citizen of 10,000 dirhams, for accusing him of possessing a dog without obtaining a license from the competent authority.

It also amended a ruling by fining the accused’s sister and her friend (of the same nationality) 10,000 dirhams, for taking the same dog without tying it to a suitable collar while walking with it, which led to compromising the safety of the body of others.

The details of the incident go back to last December, when a government hospital reported to the Fujairah Police that a woman and her two children had been attacked by a dog, which caused them injuries in separate parts of their bodies.

The police were able to identify the two girls who were walking with the dog, in addition to the owner of the dog, and referred them all to the Public Prosecution, which charged them with possession of an animal (dog) without obtaining a permit from the competent authority. The two defendants were also charged with causing – through their own fault – the injury of the victims (a woman and her two children, aged 6 and 11 years), and this was due to their negligence, lack of precaution and carelessness, and lack of observance of laws, regulations and systems, by leaving the dog unrestrained while they were walking, which led to his attack on the dog. The victims, who sustained the injuries described in the forensic report, also took the dog without a suitable leash while out for a walk.

The Fujairah Court of First Instance fined the first, second and third defendants 10 thousand dirhams, for possessing an animal without obtaining a license from the competent authorities, and fined the second and third defendants 10 thousand dirhams, for taking a dog without tying it with an appropriate necklace while walking with it, and causing – by their mistake – to prejudice the integrity of the body. others.

The defendants did not accept the verdict, so they appealed against it.

Before the Fujairah Court of Appeal, the defendants denied the charges against them.

The first accused said that the dog belonged to him and that he had his own passport. He explained that the dog is usually present inside the house, and does not need a license because it is not of the predatory and dangerous type. The second defendant (sister of the first defendant) confirmed that the dog belongs to her brother, and that she lives with him, adding that she took the dog outside the house in her vehicle, then brought it down to the sea, and the third defendant was with her.

The third defendant said that she grabbed the end of the handcuff while walking with the dog, and that the dog does not belong to her.

For its part, the Court of Appeal explained that with regard to the first accused, the Law Regulating Possession of Dangerous Animals stipulates that “a criminal case is not initiated in the crimes stipulated in the law, which are punishable by a fine only, except by a written request from the Ministry or the competent authority,” adding that it considers That “the charges are all linked, as possession, failure to restrain the dog, and causing injury are all one criminal act for the second and third defendants.”