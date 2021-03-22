I.Ever more desperately, the people at FC Schalke are looking for any occasion for new hope during these weeks of downfall, and so on Saturday they embarked on the broad field of semantics. Ralf Rangnick, who had been declared the potential savior of the club by many supporters and the so-called “group” of sponsors, supporters and former employees and who even seemed interested, had canceled.

The coach was quoted as saying in a message that he “currently” is not in a position to “take over the sporting responsibility at S04”. As a reason he named “numerous imponderables within the club”. Immediately it was interpreted and analyzed: Does “currently” mean that Rangnicks stance could possibly change in a few days? And what are “imponderables”?

The somewhat vague “currently” had raised hopes for a U-turn among supervisory board chairman Jens Buchta. He will call Rangnicks advisor Marc Kosicke again this week and “sound out what is possible and what is not possible,” said the supervisory board chairman on the edge of the 3-0 defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday evening, against the background of hopelessness hardly anyone interested in the relegation battle. The “group” also nourished the confidence, promised money, but Rangnick’s decision has been made, as his advisor made clear on Sunday. He would be happy to talk to Buchta again, explained Kosicke, but only “to end the whole thing with respect for everyone”.

Lots of open questions

Therefore, the second key term in Rangnick’s explanation is now being discussed, the “imponderables” that every alternative candidate for the board post has to deal with. Is it about the difficult to calculate financial situation after relegation, the dimension of which also depends on which high earners the club gets rid of? They “spoke in an unusually transparent manner about the financial situation and the possibilities. That is actually unusual for an advisory meeting, ”said CFO Christina Rühl-Hamers on Saturday. Or is Rangnick alluding to the chaotic power structures at Schalke?

The uncertainty of who will be on the board after the general meeting in June? Perhaps he has also heard the theses that Schalker whispered to themselves: The supervisory board chairman Clemens Tönnies, who resigned last summer, is not a member of the “group”, but with the help of these people is trying to regain influence on Schalke, some say. Others claim that long-time CFO Peter Peters, who is a candidate for the supervisory board, is influencing Buchta and his successor Rühl-Hamer, who was involved in the Rangnick talks, and that he has little left for Rangnick’s return.

A dispute has long broken out over the sovereignty of interpretation, and even Rangnick’s approach is not very convincing. Shouldn’t he just have had to talk to Schalke personally instead of canceling after his adviser Kosicke’s explorations? According to information from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the Rangnick side was appalled that shortly after the conversation between Kosicke, Buchta, supervisory board colleague Peter Lange and Rühl-Hamers, details from the confidential deliberations were circulating in public.

That may be annoying, but the Schalke problem with indiscretions is well known and really no surprise. To make the following cancellation a few hours before a game was certainly not a masterpiece by Rangnick. This latest chapter in Schalke’s epic doom has only produced losers.

New dents for Schalke

Buchta must be accused of not having approached Rangnick much earlier, although he had clearly expressed his interest in returning to FC Schalke. With this step, Buchta would not only have strengthened his own credibility, but also prevented the whole mud fight with the “group”. The outside supporters, on the other hand, caused severe damage to Buchta’s search for the sports board with their publicly staged Rangnick initiative.

RB Leipzig’s sports director Markus Krösche, who was also interested in the board position at Schalke, canceled with a shock. What Buchta’s other candidate thinks is unknown, but the job has not become more attractive. And the already demolished image of the Revierklub, which is important in the search for employees, new players and future sponsors, has suffered further dents.

Especially since Stefan Gesenhues resigned on Sunday, the member of the supervisory board who presented the Rangnick plans of the “group” to the committee ten days ago and was heavily criticized for it. But it may have saved him a lot of trouble. Because in the meantime an online petition has picked up speed in which Schalkers can speak out in favor of an immediate resignation of the entire supervisory board. “Buchta & Co. are obviously not competent and professional enough to fill the vacant position of the sports director for the benefit of the club”, it says in the explanations of the vote.

More than 6,000 people signed within a few hours. The aim is to convene an extraordinary general meeting. The commitment of the grassroots is perhaps the only positive aspect of the whole anger: Many supporters of the club are developing a passion and a will to shape the future in the forums and with their petitions that are lacking in many other parts of the club.