The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the cancellation of the license of two offices to recruit domestic workers, due to their violation of obligations and controls.

The measure comes within the framework of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to control and regulate the work of domestic labor recruitment offices, and to ensure that all parties concerned adhere to the legislation in force in this regard.

She said that the two offices whose licenses were canceled were “Shamma Al Muhairi Center for Domestic Workers Services” – the Emirate of Dubai, and “Al Barq Center for Domestic Workers Services LLC” – the Emirate of Ajman, explaining that they had committed clear legal violations, which required canceling their licenses and obliging their owners to Regularizing the status of their employees, and obliging them to fulfill their obligations towards workers and employers (for domestic workers), in parallel with collecting the fines that were owed by the two offices until the date of their licenses being cancelled, noting that the relevant local authorities have been notified to take the necessary action regarding the two offices.

The Ministry affirmed that it will not be lax in implementing legislation against any office for recruiting domestic workers proven to have committed violations and will take legal measures according to the nature of the violation, based on the commitment to guarantee the rights of all concerned parties and help them fulfill their obligations in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency and transparency, and in accordance with national legislation and relevant international agreements. . She added that “the licensed domestic labor recruitment offices spread across various regions of the country operate in light of the Ministry’s oversight, and under specific controls and regulations, in a way that guarantees the rights of all parties, and provides distinguished services to customers through recruitment packages approved by the Ministry, which are characterized by a unified price ceiling, according to each package.” And meet the requirements and needs of employers and citizen and resident families.” The Ministry invited customers to contact the call center on this number 600590000 To report any observations about the work of domestic labor recruitment offices, refer to the Ministry’s website www.mohre.gov.ae To view the list of offices licensed by the Ministry, it warns of the legal consequences of dealing with unlicensed offices.