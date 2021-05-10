The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, issued a circular regarding the organization of government work in federal agencies.

The circular stipulated the abolition of all previous exceptions granted to employees, which included excluding them from returning to work places due to emergency conditions and responding to the “Covid-19” pandemic, as of May 16, with the exception of female employees who follow their children with the distance learning system, so the exception will continue until the end of the year. Ongoing academic.

The circular emphasized that the non-vaccinated employees must be obligated to perform a nasal swab examination (PCR) every week at the employee’s own expense. The examination shall be at the expense of the employer in the event that the employee has an exception from taking the vaccine according to a medical report approved by the medical committee.

The circular called on all federal authorities to adhere to the application of safety standards and adhere to the application of the guideline for the office work environment and work from the workplace in the Federal Government, issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and any instructions related to occupational health and safety, with an emphasis on physical distancing and taking the necessary precautions. To ensure the safety of employees.





