The Council for the Coordination of Charitable Activities and Endowments in Ajman announced the cancellation of all permits for Ramadan tents and Iftar tables for the year 2021, out of concern for the safety of those who fast, and adjusting and standardizing the mechanisms of the alternative plan for the fasting process.

The Charitable Action Coordination Council stressed the necessity of the commitment of all charitable societies operating in the emirate in coordination with the Council to determine the number of meals for each site with a commitment to distribute high-quality meals.

The Council stressed the avoidance of distributing meals within mosques and residential neighborhoods, and the need to inform the Council of the plan for distributing meals from charities, provided that the final approval of the plan is made by the Council.

The council indicated that the times for distributing meals will be during the period immediately after the afternoon prayer and even an hour before the sunset prayer, stressing that it is strictly forbidden to prepare or coordinate a project that serves the distribution of breakfast meals that lead to gatherings.

The Secretary-General of the Council for the Coordination of Charitable Activities and Endowments, Maryam Ali Al-Maamari, confirmed that the decision to stop permits for Ramadan tents, councils and breakfast tables comes within the Council’s continuous efforts and systematic plans to meet the current conditions efficiently and effectively and in response to the preventive measures and measures to address this global pandemic, indicating that the Council seeks to reach meals Iftar is served to the largest number of beneficiaries from the category of workers and people with limited income in a safe manner.





