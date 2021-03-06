The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance that nullified the decision of a university to drop a student in the College of Engineering in all courses for the second semester of the year 2019-2020, in which he took the exams remotely, and the court ruled to reject the appeal submitted by the university due to the lack of the Student Discipline Committee issued by the decision to guarantee guarantees Neutrality and independence.

In the details, a student at the College of Engineering, at a private university in Abu Dhabi, filed a lawsuit against the university in which he demanded to cancel its decision as he had failed in all courses for the second semester of the academic year 2019-2020, indicating that the defendant university due to the current circumstances resulting from the Corona pandemic », I decided to hold the tests online and during the exams, he was surprised that a professor of engineering sports called him by phone with the Vice Dean of Student Affairs to conduct an investigation with him, claiming that during the engineering sport exam he cheated, as they attributed to him that he asked his younger sister about the square root during the test and discussed questions the test.

The applicant student indicated that, after less than a week of interrogating him at the university, the head of the Student Discipline Committee issued a decision saying that he had failed in all the courses of the second academic year, and a first written warning was given to him. Grievance.

The Court of First Instance ruled the invalidity of the defendant’s decision regarding the defendant as failing in all of the second semester course for the year 2019-2020 at the College of Engineering, with the consequences of that, most notably the cancellation of the contested decision and the obligation of the defendant to pay expenses.

The court did not accept that with the university, so she appealed it, claiming that it did not abuse the appealed student, and the appealed judgment also went, as evidence that he made the appeal and the grievance more than once, and that it had issued its decision on the basis of a fraud proven incident by the appellant. The way to turn to and talk to people with him in the room during the exam, indicating that she investigated the student, and imposed on him the punishment that was commensurate with the act committed by him, in addition to the fact that the appealed judgment was wrong when it was based on the fact that the faculty member who released the cheating incident was within the investigation committee While the truth is that she did not participate in writing the contested dismissal decision.

For its part, the Court of Appeal clarified in the merits of its ruling that the report of the Student Discipline Committee, which issued the contested disciplinary penalty decision, indicates that the faculty member who reported the incident of cheating presented was a member of the Disciplinary Committee, which is a breach of the guarantees of impartiality and due independence Its availability in this committee, and this does not affect what the appellant joined, that her attendance was only to inform the committee with its information about the incident, as it is evident from the papers that her membership of the committee and her signature in this capacity on the contested disciplinary penalty decision, which leads to the invalidity of the formation of the committee and the invalidity of its work and its decisions. A fundamental pillar and a fundamental guarantee, in addition to the absence of papers from the university president’s approval of the committee’s decision, and the court ruled to accept the appeal in form and in the matter to reject it and uphold the appealed ruling, and obligated the appellant to pay the expenses.





