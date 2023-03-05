Dhe reflex is always the same. Every time a crime is committed somewhere in Germany that attracts a great deal of attention, politicians and the public call for a strong constitutional state. Often, as in the case of the New Year’s Eve riots in Berlin, the call is accompanied by calls for tighter criminal law and for quick, harsh sentences. Some practitioners may still subscribe to the latter. But the impulse to cry out for justice because it is opportune is acknowledged by many with a weary dismissive gesture.

The “strong rule of law” becomes a cliché when it is invoked in such speeches, but is not strengthened in the necessary way in practice. An example of this is the outcry in Hesse last summer when it became known that the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court had lifted the arrest warrants against six people who were in custody for attempted homicide. Some of the suspects had been there for more than a year without the Frankfurt Regional Court admitting the charges brought against them and without setting dates for the trials. The Higher Regional Court ruled that it was too long and, under the circumstances, no longer compatible with the law.

In Wiesbaden, the calls for help were not taken seriously

The result: men who are said to have tried to kill other people with knives and who the prosecutor accused of attempted manslaughter were released again. The responsible jury chamber was so overloaded that it could not open the proceedings. “Structurally overloaded,” wrote the Higher Regional Court. The chamber has to work through so many procedures in which the accused are in custody that it can no longer keep up even if it negotiates almost every day.

In mid-February, another statistic made the rounds. The German Press Agency reported that 13 suspects were released from custody in Hesse in 2022 because their proceedings were taking too long, referring to a survey by the “Deutsche Richterzeitung” at the ministries of justice and higher regional courts of the federal states. Only Bavaria is worse off with 15 layoffs.







What was going on in Hesse? The answer: the same mechanisms were at work as in other federal states. How many indictments will come to a court in the course of the year is unpredictable. There are years in which the juvenile chambers can hardly keep up and the jury chambers work through a “normal” workload. In other years it is the other way around. Responsibilities and the expertise in certain areas of crime, which is also not insignificant for the judgment, cannot be pushed back and forth as it suits. And when it comes to helping out, a court presidency must first find a chamber that has free capacity at all. Which, in turn, can mean that those who are supposed to help out eventually get caught up in their own procedures. This is not a mind game, but reality in Hessian courts.

If you add that judges also fall ill or are absent for other reasons and are not always able to return to their chambers on time, you have to realize that sometimes things are simply unfortunate. The judiciary is also made up of people. And last but not least, it was related to the pandemic that some proceedings took longer than planned: It is logical that things are delayed if those involved in the proceedings or witnesses constantly have positive corona tests.







Creating new chambers to relieve overloaded ones was utopian in the past. In any case, the calls for help from the practice were not taken so seriously in Wiesbaden that everyday life would have changed noticeably. While in other federal states new chambers were set up with foresight, also with a view to new crime phenomena, the Hessians feared collapse. Wilhelm Wolf, President of the Frankfurt Regional Court, warned in November 2021 that the court would soon no longer be able to fulfill its duties unless it was strengthened in terms of personnel. A drastic appeal. Not only in Frankfurt did those responsible foresee that delays could no longer be stopped with the available staff. They were right.