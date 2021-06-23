There are many air tickets that during the pandemic were left unused, either because the flight was canceled or because the buyer could not get on the plane. Get the money back In these cases it is not always possible or fast: there are people who have been claiming a refund for half a year without success and who are already evaluating go to justice.

“They have become almost everyday the inquiries we receive for air ticket returns, “they commented to Clarion on the Tourist Ombudsman of the City of Buenos Aires.

“Mostly clients of Aerolineas Argentinas are contacted on this issue, a company that is currently delaying between 6 and 8 monthsIn making these payments, more than double than usual, “they detailed.

The bewilderment and row of those affected is large. In many cases they had even bought a more expensive rate just to have the right to return the ticket without penalties, if necessary.

But, when the time comes to assert that power, the time passes and passes no news. The fees of that never used ticket keep coming in every card summary. And nobody gives them a solution.

Due to the pandemic there were strong restrictions on flights, and many continue. Photo: Juano Tesone.

What can be done? Clarion consulted consumer rights specialists to answer the questions most frequent doubts about this theme.

In which cases is it possible to request a refund of the money?

There are not always chances of recovering the money paid for a ticket that could not be used. But yes it will be possible, for example, request a refund in these cases:

-If the chosen rate allows it. The cheapest tickets, in general, do not allow changes or refunds, or allow them with penalties. But in other categories of passage that right is contemplated, as long as the person notify in advance that will not travel.



The cheapest tickets of Aerolineas Argentinas do not admit refunds; the most expensive, yes. Image: Capture.

–If you could not travel because of the airline. According current regulations You can request a refund if for operational, technical or commercial reasons (such as a oversold), the plane does not depart, or it takes more than 4 hours, or the company does not allow boarding.

-If the flight was canceled due to the pandemic. This is the case of all those flights that could not be made by the border closure or by restrictions on movement within the country.

The Tourist Ombudsman’s Office understands that, in the event of these cancellations, the criteria set forth in articles 27, 28 and 29 of the law 27,563, sanctioned last year.

This rule establishes that:

If the ticket was bought directly to the airline, the customer can choose between rescheduling it, requesting a voucher or “the refund of the amount paid “in” until six installments equal, monthly and consecutive with the first one expiring within 60 days upon receipt of the reimbursement request “.

to the airline, the customer can choose between rescheduling it, requesting a voucher or “the “in” until equal, monthly and consecutive with the first one expiring upon receipt of the reimbursement request “. If the ticket was bought by agency, the customer can choose to reschedule or receive a voucher. The refund of the amount paid can be requested if 12 months after the end of the restrictions the trip could not be made. Or at any time, but only if the airline made the full refund.

The relevant detail is that this law applies only to commercial air transport coasting, although many agencies, in defense of their interests, have decided to apply the same criteria also for canceled international trips.



Before a cancellation due to sanitary measures, you can choose to reschedule, request a voucher or receive the money. Photo: Rolando Andrade.

“If the tickets were bought before the pandemic, it does not matter that the fee paid did not admit returns. Whether national or international, if the trip was canceled due to restrictions, they have to return the money. It is not enough to give a voucher, “he explained. Brenda bocchicchio, lawyer specialized in Consumer Law.

On the other hand -he differentiated-, if the purchase was made during the pandemicKnowing the risks, the chance of requesting the money will be limited by the conditions of the ticket purchased.

From whom should the refund be requested?

The request must be addressed to the company that sold the ticket. For which, if the ticket was purchased directly on the website or a commercial office of the airline, it is right there where you will have to turn.

But if the purchase was made through an agency of travel or a ticket search site, the management will then have to be done before that intermediary.

In the case of Argentinian airlines, those who have bought directly from that company must request a refund by filling out a form, on this website.

There the company clarifies that the return can only be requested up to 12 months later from the date of purchase. This only “if the rate issued allows it” and with the penalties provided.



The Aerolineas Argentinas website to claim the return of air tickets. Image: Capture.

In what period should they make the payment?

Requesting a refund is a matter of minutes. The big problem is that its realization is in some cases taking a long time more than reasonable, according to specialists.

The other serious problem is that when the money finally arrives, it does in pesos and without any inflation or exchange rate update.

But what are the deadlines in which returns should take place? And when should one consider that the delay exceeded tolerable?

The aeronautical regulations establishes that, if the passenger was grounded for operational, technical or commercial reasons, the return should be immediate and for him same means of payment that was used for the purchase.

On the other hand, if there was a cancellation due to pandemic restrictions, the Tourist Ombudsman understands that the deadline for 60 days provided by the law 27,563.



To curb the entry of new variants of Covid, recently international flights have been further reduced. Photo: Rolando Andrade.

What is not entirely clear is what maximum deadlines should be respected if the passenger simply used their right to return the passage, for example, because he fell ill with Covid, because it was “close contact” or for a personal reason.

“To be reasonable, the term of a return should not exceed 30 days. But it is not fulfilled. There are people who are waiting from the start of the pandemicAnd they still don’t pay him, “said Bocchicchio, who is a professor of Consumer Defense at the University of Belgrano and a lawyer at the GBC Abogados law firm.

“A delay of 90 days It would out of time and one of 120 days already seriously harms the interests of the passenger by the devaluation of money”, Contributed the lawyer Karina Barreiro, specialist in Aeronautical, Space and Airport Law, before a recent inquiry from Clarion.

What can be claimed if the return is delayed in excess?

If the company does not accept a legitimate return claim or admits it but delay payment, specialists ensure that the client can resort to justice.

According Adrian Bengolea, president of the United Users and Consumers entity (UCU), the client can demand the immediate return of what was paid more interests, which are counted from when you requested the refund. O well a ticket to travel at the same time (or similar) to the same destination, without penalties.

“We understand that the latter is the most convenient because the first option can be very insufficient to buy similar passages. Everything will depend on the value of the tickets at the time of purchase and at the current moment, “added the lawyer.

“If there are no responses from the airline or agency, you can initiate a legal claim“They explained to the users’ entity, which answers inquiries at Transporteaereo@ucu.org.ar.



Instead of asking for the money, it may be better to request a ticket on a flight similar to the one canceled. Photo: Télam.

How is the legal claim started?

Cintia Bruno, Director of Tourist Rights in the Ombudsman’s Office of the City, advises as a first measure to recover all the purchase documentation, as well as chats, emails, management numbers and any other proof of “round trip“That was had with the company when trying to make the return.

With all that in hand, Bocchicchio suggested that the client send a Document letter to the company with the claim, so that there is “a reliable notification that puts the other party in default. “

Then, he explained, it will be necessary to attend -virtually- a mediation in which both parties will try to reach an agreement.

Where and how is it done? Depends:

If only one flight was purchased . It will be necessary to have a lawyer, who asks that the company or companies be summoned to a mandatory pre-trial mediation.

. It will be necessary to have a lawyer, who asks that the company or companies be summoned to a mandatory pre-trial mediation. If a package was purchased (flight plus hotel, car, etc.). The claim can be started online here, before the Conflict Resolution System in Consumer Relations (COPREC). Although it is not mandatory to have a lawyer here, they recommend it for a better result.

“If an agreement is reached at that hearing, that equates a sentence, which must be fulfilled immediately. And if there is no agreement, you can start the trial“said Bocchicchio.

Those who urgently need the money should bet on reaching an agreement in mediation: this type of lawsuit, according to specialists, can take up to five years.

