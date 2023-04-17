The company SpaceX of the tycoon Elon Musk has canceled today due to technical problems the first test of Starship, the ship with which it hopes to be able to take up to 100 passengers to the Moon and Mars. The ship was scheduled to take off aboard the Super Heavy rocket, the most powerful in history. The launch attempt was scheduled for 3:20 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, from the company’s base near the Texas town of Brownsville, on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

The reason for the cancellation seems to be a failure in a pressurization valve, as explained by Musk himself on the social network Twitter, which he also owns. SpaceX expects to be able to launch within 48 hours, that is, on Wednesday at the earliest.

Starship is a fundamental part of the new space race towards the Moon led by the United States. The reusable ship will theoretically be in charge of taking the first astronauts to the surface of the Moon in more than 50 years: a woman and a non-white person, according to the plans of the US space agency, which has a million-dollar contract with the Musk’s company for the use of Starship. The chosen date is 2025, although it remains to be seen if the ship will be ready by then.

This will be the first flight of the Super Heavy coupled to the Starship ship, although SpaceX has indeed turned on 31 of its 33 engines that work simultaneously.

Spectators before the launch of SpaceX’s Starship in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday. GO NAKAMURA (REUTERS)

The reusable Super Heavy rocket, a monster as tall as a 40-story building, was scheduled to propel the spacecraft for eight minutes until it was launched into Earth orbit. The vehicle located on top of the rocket would reach a height of about 240 kilometers and fly for 90 minutes. The aircraft has been designed to land vertically and be reused. The test only focuses on takeoff and flight without a crew or satellites, with which the Starship was expected to fall into the Pacific Ocean about 100 kilometers north of the island of Kauai, in Hawaii (United States).

On Sunday afternoon Elon Musk already lowered expectations in a talk for Twitter users, the social network he also owns. There are “a million reasons” why the test could go wrong, he assured, and warned that if they see risks they will abort the attempt. “There is a good chance that it will be postponed, since we are going to be very careful with this release. If it goes wrong, there are many things that can go wrong ”, he has warned.

One of the obsessions of the tycoon and the rest of the company’s 11,000 employees is for the rocket to launch successfully and get as far as possible from the massive 146-meter launch pad, which is also designed to re-fish the rocket once. used. But in this test the artifact will fall into the sea in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Starship spacecraft, located atop the Super Heavy rocket in Boca Chica, Texas on April 10, 2023. – (AFP)

