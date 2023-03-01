Many fans around the world are waiting for the premiere of the movie of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village but apparently some of them will not be able to see it in the cinema.

That due to a last minute ban by the authorities of a country. Specifically, this is what happened in Saudi Arabia, which has very strict legislation regarding the content that reaches its theaters.

The announcement in this regard was published on Twitter and it comes from the same authorities of this nation.

This says “We would like to clarify that the studio, owner of the rights to the film, does not want to make the modifications required to be shown in theaters”.

Until now, ufotable, that the responsible animation house, or Aniplex, which is the producer of this, have issued a statement about this situation.

Fountain: ufotable.

It is not clear if the ban on the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village is only related to theatrical release or also applies to Blu-ray and DVD distribution.

What content is the Saudi government referring to? The suspicions are from a scene where Mitsuri Kanroji appears in a public bath. Nothing very explicit appears but it seems that in Saudi Arabia they want the scene to be censored.

لمحبي سلسلة ديمون سلاير

بخصوص فيلم Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village نود التوضيح بعدم رغبة الاستوديو “مالك حقوق الفيلم” بإجراء التعديلات المطلوبة ليتم عريض ليتم عريضه pic.twitter.com/tPtXh63kix — سينما السعودية (@alcinema_sa) February 28, 2023

What is the release date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village?

While in Saudi Arabia there is no release date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village It is different in other countries and regions.

In the case of North America, and especially in the United States and Canada, it will be available on March 3.

As for Mexico and other Latin American nations, it will hit theaters on March 9. This will also be the case in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

Fountain: ufotable.

In addition to Central America, there are several South American countries where its premiere is already confirmed on that date or close to it, such as Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay and Brazil.

Regarding the Caribbean, at the moment it is only mentioned for Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Virgin Islands and Trinidad and Tobago. Konnichiwa! is the distribution company of the film for Latin America.

In addition to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.