The canceled GoldenEye 007 XBLA remaster has leaked online.

The remaster, which we reported on over the weekend after a full playthrough was posted to YouTube, is now available to download and play via an emulator.

Digital Foundry’s John Linneman has verified the game is playable. It runs at a smooth 60FPS, and you’re able to switch between the old and new graphics at any time.

In 2007 Microsoft-owned Rare developed an HD remaster of its N64 classic to be released on XBLA, but copyright disputes saw the project shuttered.

Perhaps mindful of the nature of the game’s demise, the below image is seen when you boot the game:

Will Microsoft ever task Rare with getting its GoldenEye remaster off the ground? It seems unlikely. “GoldenEye rights are so challenging, looked at this many times,” Xbox boss Phil Spencer tweeted in 2015. “Lot’s of different parties to work with, we’ve always given up.”