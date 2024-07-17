Cancel | Trump’s crimes and Biden’s age pale next to this power play: The 85-year-old convicted of death squads is hatching a comeback

Peru|Alberto Fujimori would be 88 years old when he returns to power. It may be about getting a raise for the daughter, who has lost the three elections by a landslide.

Can they criminal convictions or signs of aging bring down a presidential candidate in the American election?

This time it’s not about the United States. Donald Trump looks like pure pulmus and Joe Biden straight from a junior Alberto Fujimori alongside.

Peru’s former president has announced his intention to return to the country’s leadership despite turning 86 next week and serving a prison sentence for his role behind the death squads. If the elections are held as scheduled in 2026, Fujimori would probably be 88 years old when he returns to power.

Peru’s most important newspaper reported on Fujimori’s intentions on Monday El Comercio and the largest newspaper in the Spanish-speaking world El País.

As a messenger the ex-president’s daughter acted Keiko Fujimori, 49, who himself has been painfully close to coming to power three times. He received 48.55 percent of the votes in the second round of the presidential election in 2011, 49.88 percent in 2016 and 49.87 percent in 2021.

“I looked at the brilliance of his eyes and said: Yes, he will do politics until the last day of his life,” Keiko Fujimori said in a video message, according to El País.

The Fujimoris represent a right-wing populist movement that is personified by the patriarch of a family of Japanese background. Alberto Fujimori led Peru autocratically and harshly in 1990–2000.

Keiko Fujimori was appointed in 1994 as the first woman of Peru, although the title is usually held by the spouse of the president. Mum Susana Higuchi divorced her husband, who she said had become a corrupt tyrant.

Supporters remember that under Alberto Fujimori, neoliberal policies grew the economy and the government defeated the terror of the Marxist Loistava Polku guerrilla organization.

After his reign, Fujimori fled criminal charges to Japan, but was arrested in Chile in 2005 and extradited to Peru for trial. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for human rights crimes because the army’s right-wing death squads committed mass killings of civilians under his command in operations against left-wing guerrillas in 1991-1992.

Fujimori was released from prison last December due to poor health. In 2018, cancer was found in his lungs, and last month he was in intensive care after breaking his hip.

Legal scholars interpret that Fujimori cannot run for president. Release for humanitarian reasons does not mean that he has been found innocent or that he has completed his sentence, said a former judge of the Constitutional Court Ernesto Blume For the Canal N news channel.

Political scientist Fernando Tuesta assessed to El País that it is a family plot to get the daughter a boost towards the presidency once again.

The researcher predicted that the election court will reject Alberto Fujimori’s candidacy, the party will protest strongly and will nominate Keiko Fujimori, who will be given visibility by the uproar.

“A well-thought-out strategy that has already produced results.”

With a daughter however, it also has its own stumbling blocks. At the beginning of July, a corruption trial started, in which Keiko Fujimori is accused of financing his previous election campaigns with bribes.

He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.