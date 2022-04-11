That President López Obrador has decided to annul his vote in the much-sought and onerous referendum to revoke his mandate underscores the absurdity of the entire exercise. When writing the legend “Long live Zapata!” on his ballot, being careful not to invade the boxes with the two options of the query, the president simply annulled his vote. He didn’t do it out of ignorance, it was a message. In fact, his declaration when leaving the box, “The people contribute and the people remove”, seemed like a joke. If annulling the vote is an example of participatory democracy, we are going down the wrong path.

The consultation was a farce and was not intended to be anything else. One part sought to flatter the ego of a president who claims to be the most popular ruler in the contemporary history of Mexico; the other was a weapon to put an end to the National Electoral Institute. That is why so many officials agreed to break the law. They wanted to provoke sanctions, even the annulment of the process, in order to have an excuse to put an end to the citizen INE.

Yesterday the president of Morena, Mario Delgado, published a photograph next to a truck with a painted slogan: “Do you want to vote? I’ll take you”. The transportation of voters is punishable by law and this is known, of course, by the president of Morena. By exhibiting, instead of hiding, the illicit behavior, the same that the left questioned whenever the old PRI carried it out, Delgado was crying out for a sanction, an excuse that would allow, in the words of the interior secretary, Adán Augusto López , dismiss all those “who are now called electoral authorities. We are going to see them pass by. with the tail between the legs.

Delgado has not been the only one. The head of government Claudia Sheinbaum, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Senate President Olga Sánchez Cordero and many others violated the law and invited to participate in the consultation. I clarify that I have always opposed the censorship that legislators imposed on electoral processes in the 2007, 2014 and 2019 reforms; but if they made the rules, the least they can do is respect them. The repeated violation of the law, however, now has a perverse purpose: to force sanctions against officials, so that this serves as a pretext to end the independent INE.

I personally am not in favor of the so-called participatory democracy. Plebiscites are often used to facilitate abuses of power and allow the creation of dictatorships. Ángel Gilberto Adame recalled yesterday in El Universal that, in 1854, his Serene Highness Antonio López de Santa Anna carried out a consultation, an “appeal to the people”, to find out whether or not he should continue in government. He won with 99.07 percent of the votes. In recent times, both Hugo Chávez in Venezuela and Evo Morales in Bolivia held consultations to ratify his mandate, which they took advantage of to re-elect themselves.

I do not believe that re-election is the objective of President López Obrador, but neither do I believe that the consultation is an innocent action to create a participatory democracy. The first purpose is to eliminate the INE and, with it, democracy with alternation in power. The second is to prepare the ground so that any future president who distances himself from the interests of populism can be removed from office. It is an extremely damaging exercise for the still fragile Mexican democracy.

France

Emmanuel Macron won the first round of France’s presidential election with 27 percent of the vote, followed by far-right Marine Le Pen with 24. The second round will not be as easy for Macron as it was five years ago. Many of those who now voted for the radical leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon prefer Le Pen. Populists on the left and on the right are uniting more and more.

“That is, AMLO had a few seconds of lucidity and annulled his vote”

Magu