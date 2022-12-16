Cancel | The Supreme Court ordered the ousted president to pretrial detention for 1.5 years

At least ten people have died in the demonstrations supporting Pedro Castillo.

I cancel the supreme court has ordered the ousted president last week Pedro Castillo pre-trial detention for one and a half years.

A Supreme Court judge granted prosecutors’ request to keep Castillo in custody, as he was believed to be planning to escape. Castillo was arrested while on his way to the Mexican embassy, ​​apparently to file an asylum application.

Castillo’s pretrial detention extends until June 2024.

Castillo was ousted by Peru’s Congress after he said he would dissolve Congress and form an emergency government. According to Castillo’s opponents, the president was trying to avoid a vote on impeachment. Several corruption investigations have also targeted Castillo.

Shortly after Castillo’s ouster, Vice President Dina Boluarte took the oath of office and succeeded Castillo.

Prosecutor by Alcides Diaz according to which Castillo is charged with rebellion and conspiracy. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

According to the country’s Ministry of Health, at least ten people have died in the protests against Castillo’s ouster in Peru. Peru’s ombudsman estimates that at least 340 people were injured in the protests.