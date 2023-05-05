Friday, May 5, 2023
Cancel | The shoe thieves made a mistake: they took more than 200 right-foot sneakers from the store

May 5, 2023
According to the police, the thieves will probably be caught.

I cancel An unfortunate shoplifting took place in the city of Huancayo, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Three thieves broke into a shoe store at night and took more than 200 running shoes of different brands. However, the owner of the store noticed that the stolen products were only shoes for the right foot.

According to the owner, the total value of the stolen shoes is more than 13,000 dollars (about 11,800 euros), but it will probably be difficult to sell the booty.

The surveillance camera recording shows how the thieves broke the lock on the store’s shutter and loaded shoe boxes onto the tricycle.

According to the local police, the thieves left behind fingerprints and they will very likely be caught.

