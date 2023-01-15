Cancel | The Peruvian government declared a state of emergency in Lima due to the protests

More than 40 people have been killed and hundreds injured in recent weeks in clashes between protesters and Peruvian security forces.

In Peru a 30-day state of emergency has been declared for the capital Lima and three other regions. The country’s government made a state of emergency declaration late Saturday evening local time, i.e. early Sunday, Finnish time.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

With the state of emergency, the administration can restrict, for example, citizens’ freedom of movement and assembly. It also expands the military’s powers to intervene in unrest to maintain order.

President Dina Boluarte the protests demanding resignation have been going on for weeks. More than 40 people have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes between protesters and Peruvian security forces.

At the beginning of December, the ousted president Pedro Castillo supporters have demonstrated and blocked roads across the country.

Monday saw the bloodiest day of unrest so far, when a total of 18 people died.

Peru’s prosecutor’s office said at the beginning of the week that it would begin a genocide investigation into the activities of Boluarte and other high-ranking members of the administration.

Read more: Demonstrations continue in Peru, at least 40 dead already

I cancel the political situation has been very unstable in recent years. Boluarte is the country’s sixth president in five years. Boluarte has assured that he is not resigning.

Castillo, who has been deposed, is facing several investigations and is accused of sedition. Castillo is in custody.