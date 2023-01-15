Sunday, January 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cancel | The Peruvian government declared a state of emergency in Lima due to the protests

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2023
in World Europe
0

More than 40 people have been killed and hundreds injured in recent weeks in clashes between protesters and Peruvian security forces.

In Peru a 30-day state of emergency has been declared for the capital Lima and three other regions. The country’s government made a state of emergency declaration late Saturday evening local time, i.e. early Sunday, Finnish time.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

With the state of emergency, the administration can restrict, for example, citizens’ freedom of movement and assembly. It also expands the military’s powers to intervene in unrest to maintain order.

President Dina Boluarte the protests demanding resignation have been going on for weeks. More than 40 people have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes between protesters and Peruvian security forces.

At the beginning of December, the ousted president Pedro Castillo supporters have demonstrated and blocked roads across the country.

Monday saw the bloodiest day of unrest so far, when a total of 18 people died.

See also  NATO | Riikka Purra from basic Finns announces that she supports Finland's NATO membership

Peru’s prosecutor’s office said at the beginning of the week that it would begin a genocide investigation into the activities of Boluarte and other high-ranking members of the administration.

Read more: Demonstrations continue in Peru, at least 40 dead already

I cancel the political situation has been very unstable in recent years. Boluarte is the country’s sixth president in five years. Boluarte has assured that he is not resigning.

Castillo, who has been deposed, is facing several investigations and is accused of sedition. Castillo is in custody.

#Cancel #Peruvian #government #declared #state #emergency #Lima #due #protests

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

LAMP: Cañeros from Los Mochis is one of the finals!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result