Cancel | The ousted president’s plea to go free was rejected – seven people have already died in the protests

Seven people have died and more than 200 have been injured in the demonstrations.

Court has rejected the ousted president of Peru Pedro Castillo petition to be released. Castillo was arrested last week after he was removed from his position. He is suspected of rebellion and conspiracy.

The judge who heard the case Cesar Martin announced that the court has declared Castillo’s complaint without merit.

“I will never give up,” Castillo said in court, adding:

“I call on the army and the police to lay down their weapons and stop killing these people” who are thirsting for justice.

“I am not a thief, a rapist, corrupt or a thug,” Castillo said, calling his arrest unjust and arbitrary.

After this, the judge urged Castillo to stay on matters related to legal proceedings.

Demonstrations continued in Peru on Tuesday, according to the police, in 13 of the country’s 24 regions. The worst unrest has been in the northern and southern parts of the country, including the Cusco region. The city of Cusco is a popular tourist destination, as it is the gateway to the historic Inca city of Macchu Picchu.

Peru’s indigenous peoples and agricultural economic organizations declared an indefinite strike on Tuesday. It resulted in the operator managing the rail traffic between Cusco and Macchu Picchu announcing that the train connection between the cities had been suspended. Cusco airport was also closed after protesters invaded the interior of the airport.

Demonstrators and the police have clashed in different parts of the country. In the photo, a protester throws a tear gas canister at the police in Lima.

There has also been unrest in Peru’s second largest city, Arequipa. The situation in Lima, the capital of Peru, was calm on Tuesday after the previous night’s unrest. Police used tear gas to break up protests in Lima after hundreds of protesters tried to storm Peru’s congressional building.

Castillo has a background as a rural teacher and trade union leader, and has had few connections with the country’s elite. Castillo’s strongest support area has been in the Andes region, but on the other hand, there has not been as much support in the coastal region and the capital city of Lima.

I cancel ombudsman Eliana Revollar told news agency AFP that more than 200 people have been injured in the protests.

“This is very serious pain. We fear that this will lead to an uprising, because there are people who are calling for rebellion and taking up arms,” ​​said Revollar.

After Castillo became president Dina Boluarte has urged people to calm down and get along with others like siblings. Boluarte also said that he is considering declaring a state of emergency throughout the country. For now, the state of emergency is only in effect in the worst unrest areas.

Mexico’s leftist president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday gave his support to the leftist Castillo and added that Mexico still recognizes Castillo as the president of Peru.

Peru’s foreign ministry responded that the country’s Congress acted according to the constitution when Castillo was ousted.