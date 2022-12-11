Cancel | The new government has taken the oath of office in Peru – the demonstrations turned violent, at least 20 injured

It’s been a stormy week in Peru. People are still protesting in the streets of Lima.

I cancel the first female president Dina Boluarte announced its new government on Saturday. In the presidential palace, 19 ministers took their oath of office, eight of whom are women, reports news agency AFP.

The ministers appointed to the new government are politically independent and do not represent any party. Boluarte’s new chief of staff is a former prosecutor who specializes in corruption cases.

Boluarte, who previously served as vice president, became president this week after the previous president Pedro Castillo was pushed aside.

– Consolidation of democracy, principle of legality, balance of powers, manageability — this is the central line of my administration, said Boluarte in his first speech.

According to the AP news agency, Boluarte demanded that every minister swear that they would not be corrupt during their ministerial term.

Unlike AFP, AP reports that only 17 ministers have taken their oath of office. According to the news agency, Boluarte has not yet appointed labor and transport ministers to his government.

60 years old Boluarte said earlier in the week that he will be in office according to the Peruvian constitution until July 2026, i.e. the end of Castillo’s original term. However, on Friday, he did not rule out the possibility that early elections would be held in the country.

Protesters around the country have demanded new elections. Demonstrations turned violent on Saturday in the Andean town of Andahuaylas, where thousands of protesters clashed with the police.

The police reportedly used tear gas against the protesters. Some of the protesters are said to have used slingshots against the police.

Police officers in Lima on Saturday.

The office of Peru’s national human rights ombudsman said on Twitter that a total of 20 people had been injured in the clash. Four police officers were among the injured. In addition, the tweet said that two police officers had been taken hostage by the protesters, but had since been released.

AFP previously reported that television footage had shown protesters taking a police officer hostage and tying him to a pole.

The national police called for peace on Twitter, and in their message separately highlighted the events in Andahuaylas.

Also On the streets of Lima, the capital of Peru, protesters are still demanding new elections. Large protests are expected again in the country’s capital on Saturday night.

Fierce demonstrations have been taking place on the streets of Lima for several days already. The protesters are demanding new elections.

The protesters have rejected the actions of the Congress and consider Boluarte’s presidency illegal.

– Dina Boluarte does not represent us because she is a usurper. We didn’t choose him, said a participant in the demonstration in Lima on Friday Maria Tolentino.

Protesters have blocked roads and burned tires across the country. On Saturday, numerous roads were still blocked in the southern part of the country, where Castillo enjoys widespread support. Among other things, the Pan-American Highway, which runs from the southern border of the United States to South America, was blocked.

Congress ousted Castillo on Wednesday after he said he would dissolve Congress and form an emergency government.

The president’s statement was shown just hours before Congress was scheduled to debate Castillo’s third impeachment in a year and a half.

Castillo was arrested while on his way to the Mexican Embassy. Mexico had promised to offer asylum to Castillo.

Both Castillo’s former chief of staff and one of his lawyers have estimated that Castillo would have been drugged when he gave the fatal speech. According to the chief of staff, the president was forced to give a speech in order to provide grounds for Castillo’s removal from office.

Castillo was president for less than a year and a half. During that time, he reshuffled the government several times, several investigations were started against him and his family, and his resignation was demanded in large demonstrations.