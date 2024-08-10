Cancel | The government passed a law that violates the country’s international obligations

Peru|On Friday, Peru approved a law that, according to the UN, violates its international obligations and, according to the media, “protects politicians, soldiers and terrorists.”

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In the South American country of Peru, a law was passed that prevents the prosecution of war crimes and crimes against humanity if the crimes were committed before 2002. The law is suspected to benefit politicians such as Peru’s former president Alberto Fujimori, who has been convicted of crimes against humanity. Passing the law will end hundreds of investigations into crimes committed during the 1980-2000 conflict in Peru. According to the UN, the new law violates Peru’s international obligations.

In Peru a law was passed on Friday that prevents the prosecution of war crimes and crimes against humanity if the crimes were committed before 2002.

The news agency AFP and a Spanish-language magazine report on the matter El País.

According to the new law, “no one can be prosecuted, convicted or punished for crimes against humanity or war crimes committed before July 1, 2002”.

At that time, the Rome Statute came into force. It is an international agreement that established the principle that the worst crimes, such as genocide, have no statute of limitations.

According to El País, the president Dina Boluarte the law approved by the government “protects politicians, soldiers and terrorists who have violated human rights before 2002”, writes El País.

One among the politicians who are believed to benefit from the new law is the former president of Peru Alberto Fujimori. Fujimori, who has a Japanese background, led Peru autocratically and harshly in 1990–2000.

The 86-year-old Fujimori was released last December from a 25-year prison sentence to which he had been convicted for crimes against humanity in 2009. The sentence was related to the massacres carried out by the death squads of the Peruvian Armed Forces in 1991 and 1992, in which 25 people died.

Fujimori was released from prison in December 2023, when the country’s Constitutional Court reinstated the amnesty granted to Fujimori in 2017. The Supreme Court had canceled the amnesty in 2019.

In July Fujimori announced that he is striving to return to the leadership of the country despite his conviction and the health problems he suffers.

Peru’s former president Alberto Fujimori sat between his children Kenji and Keiko when he was released from prison in December 2023.

Law acceptance also ends hundreds of investigations into crimes committed during the 1980-2000 conflict in Peru. During the conflict between the Peruvian government and leftist rebels, 69,000 people died and 21,000 went missing.

The UN condemned the adoption of the law on Friday. UN Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk published by statementaccording to which the law violates Peru’s obligations under international law.

“Crimes against humanity and war crimes are the most serious violations of international law and should not be subject to amnesties or statutes of limitations,” Türk said.

According to Türk, the law is part of a worrying development taking place in Peru, where human rights and the rule of law more broadly are taking a back seat.

The Human Rights Court of the American States has also previously demanded the rejection of the bill.