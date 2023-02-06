Cancel | The government continued the state of emergency due to the unrest

With the state of emergency, it is possible to restrict the freedom of assembly, for example.

in South America The government of Peru has decided to extend and extend the state of emergency declared due to the protests. It is valid in a total of seven regions for the next 60 days.

The state of emergency allows the country’s armed forces to support the police to restore public order. With that, it is also possible to limit certain basic rights, such as freedom of assembly.

At the same time, a night curfew was imposed on the Puno area for ten days. Puno has been one of the centers of the protests.

Peru has been torn by widespread anti-government protests since former President Pedro Castillo was ousted from power in December.

Protesters and 48 people have died in clashes between security forces. Protesters have also set up roadblocks across the country, causing shortages of food, fuel and other basic goods.

The protesters have demanded that Castillo be replaced Dina Boluarten resignation and the immediate holding of new elections and the dissolution of the parliament. Castillo was particularly popular among Peru’s rural population and indigenous peoples, and the protests have been strongest in his strongest areas of support.

Peru’s parliament has repeatedly voted to cancel proposals to bring the elections up for this year. Most recently, the proposal was rejected on Friday, after which the case has been blocked until August. It has already been decided to move the elections to the spring of next year.