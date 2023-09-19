Cancel | The bus plunged into a gorge in the Andes, more than 20 people died

Traffic accidents are not uncommon on Peruvian mountain roads. In 2022, a total of more than 3,300 people died in traffic accidents in Peru.

At least 24 people were killed and 35 injured on Monday in Peru when a bus derailed from a mountain road into a gorge, local police and health authorities say.

The news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation reported on the accident BBC.

The accident happened the night before Monday, when a bus driving between two cities in the Andes derailed off the road into a 200-meter-deep gorge, the police said, according to AFP. According to the BBC, the accident happened between the cities of Huancayo and Huanta. The area is located southeast of the country’s capital, Lima.

At least 24 people were killed in the accident, two of which are children, the country’s health minister said on social media.

So far, the authorities have not said what caused the bus to veer off the road.

In the process there was also a traffic accident in the area last month. At that time, thirteen people died in the accident and five were seriously injured.

Accidents often occur on Peruvian highways due to overspeeding, poor condition of the roads, lack of signs and insufficient compliance with traffic rules.

Those responsible for road safety in Peru according to authorities in 2022, almost 84,000 traffic accidents occurred in the country, in which approximately 3,300 people died and approximately 53,500 people were injured.