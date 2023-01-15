Cancel | The authorities opened the air connection to Machu Picchu – the airport was closed due to protests

The unstable situation in Peru has been going on for weeks.

in South America In Peru, the authorities opened again on Saturday the airport of Cusco, from which there is a connection to the Inca city Machu Picchu, popular with tourists. The operation of the airport was already closed for the second time on Thursday as a precaution due to the protests.

Cusco airport is the second busiest in Peru in terms of traffic. In December, its operations were suspended for five days due to protests.

In Peru, nationwide demonstrations for a new president Dina Boluartea against have been going on for weeks. The ousted president Pedro Castillo supporters have been protesting and blocking roads since December demanding new elections and Boluarte’s resignation.

Local time on Saturday, there were already a hundred roadblocks in different parts of the country, and a large part of them were concentrated in the capital city of Lima.

At times the demonstrations have become violent. More than 40 people are known to have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes between protesters and security forces.

The political situation in Peru has been very unstable in recent years. Boluarte is the country’s sixth president in five years. Boluarte has assured that he is not resigning.

Castillo, who has been deposed, is facing several investigations and is accused of sedition. Castillo is in custody.