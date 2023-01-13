Cancel | The airport bringing tourists to Machu Picchu was closed due to unrest

According to Peru’s Ministry of Transport, the airport was closed as a “precautionary measure”.

The weeks-long protests in Peru have continued. The situation has become so tense in the city of Cusco, popular with tourists, that the country's government decided to close the airport there.

Located in the Andes Mountains, Cusco is the capital of the former Inca Empire and the most typical transit route to the tourist attraction of Machu Picchu, the ancient ruined city. According to Peru’s Ministry of Transport, the airport was closed on Thursday as a “precautionary measure”.

Police officers guard the closed Cusco airport on Thursday.

Protesters tried to enter Cusco airport on Wednesday. Some of the protesters set fire to the bus station, attacked shops and piled large stones on the train tracks.

I cancel according to authorities, one person was killed and more than 50 were injured in the protests in Cusco. 19 of the injured were police officers. In addition, the police said they had arrested 11 people.

Deposed former president Pedro Castillo supportive protesters have marched in cities across the country, demanding new elections and the current president Dina Boluarte break up.

In total, more than 40 people have died and hundreds have been injured in the demonstrations.

The bloodiest day of the protests so far was on Monday, when at least 17 people died in the Puno region of southeastern Peru. On Tuesday, a three-day evening and nighttime curfew was announced in the Puno area.