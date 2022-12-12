Cancel | Peruvian President Boluarte agreed to early elections

The riots that followed the dismissal of Pedro Castillo continued in different parts of the country.

Last the Peruvian leader who became president on Wednesday from the position of vice president Dina Boluarte60, announced on Monday that he would pass the law on early general elections.

The elections will be held exactly two years early, i.e. next April, and they will elect both the president and the parliament. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

As recently as Wednesday, Boluarte rejected demands for early elections. His predecessor Pedro Castillo53, the protests that followed the firing expanded into nationwide riots at the turn of the week.

The capital Lima’s airport is closed and a state of emergency has been declared in two southern provinces. Violence and fatalities have been reported from different parts of the country.

Boluarte said he would approve the law on early elections “in the next few days”.

Left Pedro Castillo was elected president of Peru from outside politics in the spring of last year and took office in July 2021.

Peru was plunged into a constitutional crisis on Wednesday when the country’s Congress voted to impeach President Castillo. Before the vote, Castillo announced that he would dissolve the Legislative Congress.

Peruvian police announced shortly after the congressional vote that security forces had arrested the president. He is accused of at least corruption, rebellion, conspiracy and leading a criminal organization.